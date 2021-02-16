Out of town to escape power outages, Brosville couple loses home to flames

BROSVILLE — Tony and Deborah Sadler lived in their Gemstone Lane home for 30 years.
On Sunday evening, decades of memories went up in smoke when a fire destroyed their house. They were staying at a hotel in Martinsville to escape the power outage from last weekend's ice storm when the blaze occurred.
Though the main floor was destroyed and the basement sustained smoke and water damage, the Sadlers are not giving up.
"We want to rebuild because we're happy here," Deborah, 61, said during an interview behind what was left of the home Tuesday afternoon.
"My son was born in this house, raised here," said Tony, 59.
Bringing the home back to life could take six to nine months or more, Tony said. In the meantime, the insurer has provided them several days stay at a hotel in Danville and will try to find the couple a rental home.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined, said Scott Hutcherson, assistant fire marshal for Pittsylvania County.
Hutcherson said the power had come back on in the neighborhood shortly before the fire started.
It was about 5:50 p.m. Sunday when Cascade Volunteer Fire Department volunteer Samantha Sadler, the couple's daughter-in-law, heard the call for a house fire from dispatch.
It wasn't long before she realized whose home was ablaze.
"It took a second to sink in," she said.
She felt "shock, grief" when it hit her. She and her husband, Christopher, had stopped by to try to visit his parents less than two hours before the fire.
Samantha and Christopher went to the scene while the fire was raging, but were so distraught they could not join their fellow volunteers to battle the inferno.
"I was in hysterics," Samantha said. "It was nothing anybody could really do, besides put it out."
Christopher "was in no state of mind to be able to help out," she added.
Brosville Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Brian Draper said units arrived at the home about five minutes after receiving the call.
"The house was fully involved upon our arrival," Draper said Tuesday. "There were flames 40 to 50 feet high coming out of the roof."
Departments from Cascade, Bachelors Hall and Tunstall assisted, he said.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in about an hour and half before cleaning up and checking for hot spots, Draper said. They were on scene a total of about three hours.
"It was a total loss," he said of the Sadlers' home.
Tony and Deborah Sadler had spent decades making that home their dream home.
"They are devastated because they had worked on that house for 30 years to have it just the way they wanted," Christopher told the Danville Register & Bee via Messenger Tuesday. "They are shook, but I told them the main thing is they are still alive."
The American Red Cross is also helping the Sadlers. The organization provided a $500 gift card so they could buy food and clothes, Deborah said.
Brosville Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue at 11912 Martinsville Highway and Kid Konnection Child Development Center at 2825 Stony Mill School Road are taking donations of gift cards and money for Tony and Deborah Sadler.
Draper said someone should be at the department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to accept donations.
Kid Konnection is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"I just saw the need and contacted Brian and asked them if we could do something," said Kid Konnection owner and director Lisa Vance.
Gift cards and checks are preferred for donations so the Sadlers can buy food and other necessities, said Vance, who serves on the board of directors for Brosville Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue.