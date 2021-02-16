Out of town to escape power outages, Brosville couple loses home to flames

It wasn't long before she realized whose home was ablaze.

"It took a second to sink in," she said.

She felt "shock, grief" when it hit her. She and her husband, Christopher, had stopped by to try to visit his parents less than two hours before the fire.

Samantha and Christopher went to the scene while the fire was raging, but were so distraught they could not join their fellow volunteers to battle the inferno.

"I was in hysterics," Samantha said. "It was nothing anybody could really do, besides put it out."

Christopher "was in no state of mind to be able to help out," she added.

Brosville Community Volunteer Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Brian Draper said units arrived at the home about five minutes after receiving the call.

"The house was fully involved upon our arrival," Draper said Tuesday. "There were flames 40 to 50 feet high coming out of the roof."

Departments from Cascade, Bachelors Hall and Tunstall assisted, he said.