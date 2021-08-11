Outbreak death toll grows in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recorded its third COVID-19 fatality this month.
This new fatality — a Danville woman in her 60s — was revealed in Wednesday morning’s dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health at the same time the death toll from outbreaks increased by one.
So far, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 232 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County. Some 104 are linked to outbreaks, the health department reports. It’s not known if the latest death is directly connected to the outbreak fatality increase.
Because Virginia is no longer under a state of emergency, health officials are no longer required by law to provide details when outbreaks surface. One outbreak emerged last month at a long-term-care facility, but the health department wouldn’t divulge any details surrounding it.
In general, very little is known when someone dies from COVID-19. Health officials do not comment on individual deaths, and the only details available are from tracking day-to-day demographic statistics.
It’s also not clear when the fatality occurred, because the health department waits for an official death certificate to log it into the record books.
The death was added amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections. On Wednesday, 41 new cases were added between Danville and Pittsylvania County. That marks the largest increase since late February. It also brings the rolling 7-day average to 27 daily cases, also the highest since February.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday 10,602 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the local health district, representing about 10% of the population.
Wednesday also marked the first time Virginia eclipsed 2,000 new cases in a day since April.
The sudden surge is driven by what’s known as the delta variant, an altered version of the coronavirus first discovered in India. Delta is highly transmissible and experts believe it can case more severe illness in individuals.
The “bulk of our population will likely be exposed to the delta variant in the next few months,” Dr. Danny Avula, the state vaccine coordinator, said Tuesday.
Lilian Peake, a state epidemiologist, said about 80% of COVID-19 tests for variants in Virginia show delta as the strain. The state’s vaccination rate isn’t high enough to “curb the spread.”
In Danville and Pittsylvania County, fewer than half of the adults are fully vaccinated. When factoring in children, less than 39% the population in both localities is considered fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to hold Danville and Pittsylvania County in the red zone for high community transmissions. The federal agency recommends residents wear masks for indoor public settings in areas such as this.
The percentage of local residents testing positive for the virus continues to increase. In Pittsylvania County, the positivity rate is 26.47%, meaning more than 1-in-4 people who take a COVID-19 test yield a positive results, according to the CDC. Danville’s rate is up to 11.37%, also considered high by CDC standards. The organization believes any rate over 5% means the virus is not controlled in a community.
As of Wednesday, Sovah Health was treating 18 patients at its two campuses, an increase of four since Friday, said Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville. There are 13 patients in Danville and five in Martinsville who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are being treated.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” Larson said when asked if the facility would impose visitor restrictions with the rise in local cases.
“We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients,” he said. “We have been pleased to welcome our patients’ loved ones back to the hospital, and at this time, no change has been made to our visitor policy.”
Martinsville Bulletin staff writer Bill Wyatt contributed to this report.