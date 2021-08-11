Outbreak death toll grows in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recorded its third COVID-19 fatality this month.

This new fatality — a Danville woman in her 60s — was revealed in Wednesday morning’s dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health at the same time the death toll from outbreaks increased by one.

So far, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 232 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County. Some 104 are linked to outbreaks, the health department reports. It’s not known if the latest death is directly connected to the outbreak fatality increase.

Because Virginia is no longer under a state of emergency, health officials are no longer required by law to provide details when outbreaks surface. One outbreak emerged last month at a long-term-care facility, but the health department wouldn’t divulge any details surrounding it.

In general, very little is known when someone dies from COVID-19. Health officials do not comment on individual deaths, and the only details available are from tracking day-to-day demographic statistics.

It’s also not clear when the fatality occurred, because the health department waits for an official death certificate to log it into the record books.