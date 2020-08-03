Outbreak widens at Chatham correctional facility; 42 inmates, 14 staff members test positive for COVID-19

"We wouldn't normally test everybody if it were not an outbreak, but in a resident congregant setting in an outbreak, we try to test everybody," he said.

It's possible for someone to have a positive result even after they have had the illness and gotten over it, Spillmann said. That person can test positive for 90 days, he said.

Offenders who test positive are placed in medical isolation so they do not infect others, Carter said. Treatment follows the Virginia Department of Corrections' COVID medical guidelines.

"We treat symptoms as they arise, just as you would in any primary care setting," Carter said. "We can provide many things, including oxygen, on-site. If they require an in-patient level of care, they go to a hospital."

The department of corrections' Medical Epidemic/Pandemic Sanitation Plan is in place, Carter said. Appropriate chemicals and approved person protective equipment are being used, he said.

Point prevalence testing was previously conducted on all staff and inmates on July 1, Carter said. Aside from mass testing, health care staff can request testing for individuals when necessary, he said.