Outbreak widens at Chatham correctional facility; 42 inmates, 14 staff members test positive for COVID-19

Green Rock Correctional Facility in Chatham has seen a more than three-fold increase in inmates and staff who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the weekend.
As of Monday, 42 inmates and 14 staff have tested positive, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections website. Two days earlier, on Saturday, just five inmates and 11 staff had tested positive.
"We report the positive cases as the test results come in," Virginia Department of Corrections spokesman Greg Carter said Monday when asked what caused the rapid increase in cases.
The positive cases came after point prevalence testing conducted at Green Rock last Thursday and Friday, when 505 offenders and all 244 staff members were tested, Carter said.
Green Rock's average daily population of offenders in June was 941, he said.
An outbreak at Green Rock led to the point prevalence survey, which is a way of checking for the prominence of an infection at a point in time.
"You try to get everybody in a day or two to get the most accurate information about what's going on at that moment," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Symptomatic, asymptomatic and post-infectious people are tested during such a survey, and that led to the surge in numbers at Green Rock, Spillmann said.
"We wouldn't normally test everybody if it were not an outbreak, but in a resident congregant setting in an outbreak, we try to test everybody," he said.
It's possible for someone to have a positive result even after they have had the illness and gotten over it, Spillmann said. That person can test positive for 90 days, he said.
Offenders who test positive are placed in medical isolation so they do not infect others, Carter said. Treatment follows the Virginia Department of Corrections' COVID medical guidelines.
"We treat symptoms as they arise, just as you would in any primary care setting," Carter said. "We can provide many things, including oxygen, on-site. If they require an in-patient level of care, they go to a hospital."
The department of corrections' Medical Epidemic/Pandemic Sanitation Plan is in place, Carter said. Appropriate chemicals and approved person protective equipment are being used, he said.
Point prevalence testing was previously conducted on all staff and inmates on July 1, Carter said. Aside from mass testing, health care staff can request testing for individuals when necessary, he said.
As for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District overall, it saw a total of 35 new cases as of Monday — 14 in Danville and 21 in Pittsylvania County, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health website.
There were a total of 719 new cases in the district, with 344 in Danville and 375 in the county, according to health department numbers. Danville reported 38 hospitalizations and the county reported 27.
There have been nine regional deaths from COVID so far — seven in Danville and two in the county.
