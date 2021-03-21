Outreach teams in Danville educating community on COVID-19 vaccinations, helping residents pre-register

Contract workers are in Danville looking to spread the word on the benefits of COVID-19 vaccinations after the first state-run community center opened last week.
The commonwealth has hired these teams to also guide residents to register for appointments, Dena Potter, a spokesperson for the Department of General Services, told the Register & Bee.
"Virginia is making extra efforts to reach out communities of color directly, because they have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are underrepresented on our registration lists," Potter explained.
The former J.C. Penney department store at Danville Mall has transformed into a massive COVID-19 vaccination center. Amid a few hurdles, it opened March 15 with a goal of administering 3,000 shots per day.
The first five days only averaged half of that with 7,493 total vaccines given.
"We acknowledge and apologize for the challenges with today’s opening of the COVID-19 community vaccination center in the former JCPenney store space at the Danville Mall," the city of Danville posted on its Facebook page March 15. "For those with upcoming appointments, in order to minimize your wait time and avoid overcrowding, please come as close as possible to your scheduled time."
There was a brief period the clinic accepted walk-ins because appointments were well below the project demand, Potter said.
"That is to be expected during the clinic’s first week, and the site was designed to be flexible enough to scale up or down as needed," Potter wrote in an email.
However, appointments have picked back up with the outreach efforts. The site is open six days a week via appointment to anyone who's eligible in one of the three current phases of the state's vaccination plan. Basically that list covers health care workers, residents who are 65 and older and essential workers. Also included are people ages 16-64 who have underlying medical conditions.
For an appointment, residents need to pre-register online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-829-4682. Even those currently not eligible are encouraged to go ahead and pre-register.
The health department will then reach out to residents via phone, text or email to make an appointment for a vaccine. The Danville Mall clinic is one of many operations in place to get shots into the arms of those who want them.
Overall snapshot
About 35% of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health's latest data show.
Nearly 12% of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District population is considered fully vaccinated. To be fully vaccinated, residents must receive two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson version.
"If the community takes full advantage of this resource we can achieve herd immunity much faster," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said of the community vaccination clinic at Danville Mall. "We encourage all to take the vaccine."
Herd immunity refers to about 70% to 80% of the population becoming vaccinated. At that point, the virus has few avenues to spread and cases should dip to a controllable number.
Spillmann wasn't sure how many residents who are eligible in Phase 1b have pre-registered to receive a vaccine. He earlier estimated that phase encompassed about half of the local population.
"With the center being in Danville, the opportunity to receive a vaccine will not be any more convenient,” Danville Major Alonzo Jones said in a news release last week.
First in the state
The Danville clinic was the first to launch in the state.
The city was targeted based on health equity data, Lauren Opett, a spokesperson with the the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, wrote in an email to Register & Bee. Officials are starting with the top 20% of "vulnerable localities" around the commonwealth for the clinics.
"The team is assessing the appropriate allocation of doses for the site, looking at the statewide context of how to ensure those who are at highest risk have easy access to the vaccine," Potter explained