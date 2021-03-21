Outreach teams in Danville educating community on COVID-19 vaccinations, helping residents pre-register

"That is to be expected during the clinic’s first week, and the site was designed to be flexible enough to scale up or down as needed," Potter wrote in an email.

However, appointments have picked back up with the outreach efforts. The site is open six days a week via appointment to anyone who's eligible in one of the three current phases of the state's vaccination plan. Basically that list covers health care workers, residents who are 65 and older and essential workers. Also included are people ages 16-64 who have underlying medical conditions.

For an appointment, residents need to pre-register online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-829-4682. Even those currently not eligible are encouraged to go ahead and pre-register.

The health department will then reach out to residents via phone, text or email to make an appointment for a vaccine. The Danville Mall clinic is one of many operations in place to get shots into the arms of those who want them.

Overall snapshot

About 35% of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health's latest data show.