Overdue overture: NASCAR gives Scott family 1963 race trophy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Wendell Scott's grandson stood on his tippy toes, leaned over and kissed the trophy that was nearly 60 years in the making.

NASCAR presented Scott's family a custom trophy commemorating his historic 1963 victory prior to Saturday's Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway. Scott was the first and remains the only Black driver to win a race at NASCAR's top level.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps gave Scott's son, Frank Scott, the trophy on stage following a pre-race concert and just before driver introductions. Driver Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's lone full-time Black driver, joined several of Scott's family members on stage for the ceremony.

As they started to leave the dais, Warrick Scott got his chance to pose with the trophy. Instead of holding or hoisting it, he decided to kiss it. It was maybe the most telling scene of what this meant to the family.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wendell Scott passed Richard Petty with 25 laps remaining at Speedway Park in Jacksonville on Dec. 1, 1963, in the Jacksonville 200. But Buck Baker, who actually finished second, was declared the winner and received the trophy in victory lane.