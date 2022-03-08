Pain at the pump hits Danville area with gas prices soaring past $4 a gallon

Blairs resident Jack Gery enjoys grabbing breakfast at Heartline Restaurant on South Boston Road six days a week. The treat is 40 miles roundtrip for him.

But with gas prices rocketing past $4 a gallon in the Dan River Region, Gery says he will have to forgo Heartline.

"I'm going to have to start cooking at home," Gery said Tuesday morning while filling up his vehicle at Valero on South Boston Road across from Danville Regional Airport. "I don't want to do it."

Gas prices in Danville reached a high of $4.29 a gallon at some convenience stores Tuesday morning, with the lowest price — $3.98 — spotted at Walmart Neighborhood Market at Nor-Dan Shopping Center.

A gallon of regular unleaded was, for a brief time, $3.89 a gallon at BP on South Boston Road before an employee could be seen changing the price to $4.29 on its sign.

Gas was also $4.29 at Speedway and $4.15 at Pilot gas station on South Boston Road and at Sheetz on Riverside Drive. Exxon River Street Mart was at $4.09 a gallon Tuesday morning.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Virginia reached a record high of $4.10 overnight Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from AAA. The state's average shot up 66 cents in a week, 82 cents in a month and $1.45 in a year.

The national average was $4.17 a gallon, up 56 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the price of crude oil continues to soar, leading to record high prices at the pump, the news release states.

"The effects of geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with tight worldwide oil supplies and increased demand, continue to impact the upward climb of crude oil and, in turn, gas prices," AAA Mid-Atlantic region spokesperson Moran Dean said in the news release.

Also, the start of the peak summer driving season is still months away, Dean pointed out.

Back over at Valero on South Boston Road, Ringgold resident Gidget Rodgers provided a blunt assessment of gas prices: "They suck."

The increase, however, has not changed her daily driving routine.

"I've got to go to work and I've got to go to the store," Rodgers said.

But it has affected her budget for investing in her side businesses of selling crafts, she said.

Gery, who said he had recently filled up the gas tanks in his two cars and a truck, spent hundred of dollars on fuel.

"It cost me $250 to fill up this week," Gery said.

He spent $100 to buy 21 gallons of gas for his 2017 Chevrolet 2500 pick-up truck, he said.

At Exxon on Riverside Drive, gas attendant Manwell Fitzgerald has seen a difference in customers' fuel-buying habits.

"It's really affected a lot of senior citizens," Fitzgerald said while pumping gas and taking payments from drivers. "A lot of older people who usually come out every day to get $10 to $15 worth of gas, I haven't seen them."

The amount of fuel customers could previously buy for $10 now costs $20, Fitzgerald said.

"The people who usually come get $5 [worth of gas], now they're getting $15," he said.

However, he said business is still booming at Exxon because of customers getting their income-tax returns.

At $3.99 a gallon Tuesday morning, Exxon was one of the cheaper places in town to purchase gas.

One customer from Northern Virginia was not letting the astronomical prices deter her travel plans. Woodridge resident Florence Pullo was headed to Florida.

"This is the first trip I've taken in a long time," she said.

While the escalating gas prices are distressing, she said, they're nothing compared to the suffering Ukrainians are enduring following Russia's invasion of their country.

"It's definitely a burden," Pullo said of fuel prices. "But it's definitely not as much of a burden as what the Ukrainians are going through."

Blairs resident Frank Grimes, who was getting ready to pump gas into his vehicle at Walmart Neighborhood Market, said he doesn't travel much.

"It costs too much to leave the house," said Grimes, 83, adding that the price of everything is going up. "I try to cut down on costs. I've got more canned goods in the house."

As for Gery, 72, he also plans to focus more on his home in the face of surging gas prices.

"I've got some projects to take care of," Gery said. "It's a good time to do it."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.