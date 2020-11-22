Pandemic alters way of serving Thanksgiving Day meal, but not overall mission, for Salvation Army

“A lot has changed and a lot has stayed the same,” said Capt. Shalanda Jackson about The Salvation Army of Danville’s plans for the upcoming holiday season.
Shalanda Jackson, who heads the Salvation Army in Danville with her husband, Maj. Ray Jackson, said the organization serves a lunch daily from 11:30 to 12:30 at their headquarters on Henry Street and a Thanksgiving meal, but does not do a meal on Christmas Day.
This year, they are still doing the Thanksgiving Day meal, but it will be to-go style trays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
There's no registration. Anyone who wants a meal is invited to "just come," she said.
Lunch will be served as usual on Christmas Eve day.
“Before COVID we averaged 150 people a day at lunch, but since COVID we haven’t exceeded 100,” she said. “But we have way more families asking for help for Christmas since people are out of work or have had their hours cut.
“Because of the pandemic, we have been overwhelmed with calls for help with rent and utilities, even though our food pantry requests remain the same," she said. “We are helping 1,100 individuals from 294 families this year.”
Angel Trees
The Angel Tree program is going forward, but will be drive-thru style this year.
People interested in taking an angel and buying a child the gifts listed on it, can find an angel tree up at Sam’s Club or come by the Salvation Army at 123 Henry St.
“We have the most angels ever this year at 642,” she said.
Red Kettles
The traditional bell ringers and red kettles are set up at Food Lions and Hobby Lobby so far, and more bell ringers are needed, she said.
There are also what they call "Virtual Red Kettles" on Facebook where people can sign up and raise money online. Search on Facebook for “The Salvation Army of Danville, Virginia.”
“We need more people to sign up for the Virtual Kettles,” she said.
Walmart is also partnering with The Salvation Army to enable people to buy toys for the “forgotten angels,” or those names which are not adopted from the tree.
“Each year we have angels that are not adopted that we buy for," she explained. "And this year we have more angels than ever before.”
Go to Walmart.com, then to “Registry” and “Registry for Good.” Find The Salvation Army under “Find a cause in your community.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.
