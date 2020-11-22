Pandemic alters way of serving Thanksgiving Day meal, but not overall mission, for Salvation Army

People interested in taking an angel and buying a child the gifts listed on it, can find an angel tree up at Sam’s Club or come by the Salvation Army at 123 Henry St.

“We have the most angels ever this year at 642,” she said.

Red Kettles

The traditional bell ringers and red kettles are set up at Food Lions and Hobby Lobby so far, and more bell ringers are needed, she said.

There are also what they call "Virtual Red Kettles" on Facebook where people can sign up and raise money online. Search on Facebook for “The Salvation Army of Danville, Virginia.”

“We need more people to sign up for the Virtual Kettles,” she said.

Walmart is also partnering with The Salvation Army to enable people to buy toys for the “forgotten angels,” or those names which are not adopted from the tree.

“Each year we have angels that are not adopted that we buy for," she explained. "And this year we have more angels than ever before.”

Go to Walmart.com, then to “Registry” and “Registry for Good.” Find The Salvation Army under “Find a cause in your community.”

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.