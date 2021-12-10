Part of Danville in severe drought, the first time since 2008

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Specifically, residents are asked to be careful when discarding cigarettes, charcoal or any other items that could cause a fire, a news release from the Danville Fire Department reported.

"Unfortunately, because this cold front moving through Saturday is fast moving, forecast precipitation totals are around one-quarter of an inch which will provide little or no relief for the ongoing dry conditions," Hysell wrote in an email.

Ahead of that strong cold front, temperatures are expected to top out in the low 70s Saturday, potentially approaching records. The front is expected to make it way across the region Saturday and into Saturday evening, bringing gusty winds of up to 35 mph, the weather service reports.

With some instability in the air — especially if sunshine breaks through clouds Saturday — it's possible thunderstorms could develop.

Cooler air will arrive as high pressure settles over the region by Sunday night.

"Beyond Saturday, there is high confidence little or no additional precipitation will occur Sunday into late next week," Hysell said.