Part of Danville in severe drought, the first time since 2008

For the first time in more than 13 years, a portion of Danville is classified in a severe drought, and there's very little relief in sight to break the dry spell.
Even a shot at some welcome rainfall Saturday won't do much to help.
Most of the Dan River Region is classified in a moderate drought, according to a report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. The southern portion of Danville joins almost all of Halifax County enduring a severe drought.
Thursday's update expanded the "abnormally dry" designation across a large swatch of the state.
It was August 2008 when the area last suffered from a severe drought, Phil Hysell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Blacksburg office, told the Register & Bee on Friday morning.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported conditions have deteriorated over the last week, especially in Virginia. The latest forecast indicates the drought will persist for Southside Virginia for the foreseeable future.
Danville and Pittsylvania County imposed burning bans recently in response to the prolonged period of dry weather. Authorities said the bans will stay in place until enough rain — or even snow — falls to ease conditions.
Specifically, residents are asked to be careful when discarding cigarettes, charcoal or any other items that could cause a fire, a news release from the Danville Fire Department reported.
"Unfortunately, because this cold front moving through Saturday is fast moving, forecast precipitation totals are around one-quarter of an inch which will provide little or no relief for the ongoing dry conditions," Hysell wrote in an email.
Ahead of that strong cold front, temperatures are expected to top out in the low 70s Saturday, potentially approaching records. The front is expected to make it way across the region Saturday and into Saturday evening, bringing gusty winds of up to 35 mph, the weather service reports.
With some instability in the air — especially if sunshine breaks through clouds Saturday — it's possible thunderstorms could develop.
Cooler air will arrive as high pressure settles over the region by Sunday night.
"Beyond Saturday, there is high confidence little or no additional precipitation will occur Sunday into late next week," Hysell said.
North Carolina lifted a burning ban for 67 counties after Wednesday's rainfall. However, it still remains for about 33 counties, mostly toward the north and western part of the state.