A crew from North Carolina is helping Danville Utilities bring the lights back on after Friday's ferocious storm snapped trees and power lines leaving 6,200 customers in the dark at the height of the outage.

By late Friday night, Danville Utilities estimated that about only 500 customers were still without service, despite the online outage page reporting nearly 10 times that.

All of the main circuits were brought back in service by about 10 p.m. Friday. One circuit disruption occurred in the Schoolfield area and another was out in Ringgold.

With at least 16 broken utility poles — coupled with maneuvering around the extensive damage — it's a slow go to restore electricity for those still powerless.

However, a crew from High Point, North Carolina, is helping Danville workers with the hopes of replacing the poles Saturday.

The area of West Main Street in Danville was particularly hard hit. Limbs littered the landscape and some streets were completely blocked by fallen trees.

Some homes were damaged, including one along Watson Street where parts of a tree landed on it, poking holes in the roof.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed Danville under a severe thunderstorm warning at about 3:15 p.m. That's when the storm over Westover Hills was moving southeast at about 40 mph.

It warned the storm could produce winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

The weather service reported the wind blew out a window at Sovah Health-Danville.

Corey Santoriello, a spokesperson for the hospital, confirmed the facility did suffer storm damage, but no patients or staff were impacted.

At the hospital on South Main Street, two cars parked in the parking lot were crushed by fallen trees during the storm.

Lori King's red 2002 Mustang GT was heavily damaged and beyond repair.

The Danville resident, who works in the hospital's Simpson Building at the back of the parking lot on the other side of South Main Street across from the emergency room entrance, said someone knocked on her window at work at around 3:30 p.m. and told her trees had fallen on two cars.

Though she was uninjured, she said of the loss of her beloved car, "My feelings are hurt."

She had driven the five-speed manual vehicle for 14 years and loved its road performance. The 21-year-old car had just 136,000 miles on it, she said.

"This is the only Mustang I've ever had," King said. "It's fun to drive."

She also has a Lincoln MKZ, which she said she will use from now on.

"It's a nice car, but it's a little old lady car," King said. "I'll probably just drive that one and cut my losses."