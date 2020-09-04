PATHS earns awards, receives $124,000

Piedmont Access to Health Services earned five awards and received more than $124,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services last month.

The Danville-based nonprofit health organization was among 1,318 health centers nationwide to share in $117 million in Quality Improvement Awards, according to a news release.

PATH received awards for things like showing a least 15% improvement for clinical quality from 2018 to 2019 and increasing the number of patients served and those receiving comprehensive services between 2018 and 2019.

Another honor was for making at least 10% improvement across different racial/ethnic groups between 2018 and 2019.

"We are so excited that the combined efforts from all of our staff has yielded such amazing quality results in our services," PATHS CEO Marsha Mendenhall, wrote in the release.

