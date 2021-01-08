PATHS expands Danville operations with pharmacy and larger dental office

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now, 10 months into a global health crisis, PATHS has seen an increase in people seeking its services as they try to find quality health care that is also affordable.

“I think we’ve seen a little more traffic since then, at least telephone calls and more inquiries to what we offer and how PATHS can service them,” said Vickie Adams-Lovelace, a pharmacist at the Community Pharmacy.

The timing of the new PATHS extensions opening during the pandemic is not lost on the employees providing the care.

“It’s wonderful to be able to fill in where there could be gaps of care,” said PATHS Dental Director Rachel Gatewood. “We know that if people can’t get care in a timely fashion things don’t get better.”

For the dental facility, in particular, the expansion into a larger space increased the available treatment rooms from six to 10.

“It has definitely allowed us to get more patients in and see people without such a delay in care,” Gatewood said.

Overall, PATHS is now better able to treat a growing number of people seeking health care of all kinds.

“It gives you a good feeling to know you’re making a difference,” Adams-Lovelace said, “and I think that’s what the pharmacy and PATHS in general is doing in the community.”

