PATHS expands Danville operations with pharmacy and larger dental office

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on an extended period of people losing jobs and access to health insurance.
It is convenient, then, that Piedmont Access To Health Services expanded its Danville operations in the last half of 2020, becoming a stronger ally to the uninsured or underinsured during a time when they need health care the most.
In August, the new PATHS Community Pharmacy opened at 133 South Ridge St., the former location of The Free Clinic. And in October, the Community Dental Center moved from its Main Street location to a larger space at 501 Rison St.
By opening these locations, PATHS aims to provide more services to more residents and make it affordable regardless of income or insurance status. All insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, are accepted, and payment plans are available for uninsured patients or those with little or no income.
“Whether you’re a CEO or a director or you’re homeless, everybody receives quality care,” said Shani Gaylord, the PATHS director of community programs.
PATHS also has a Community Medical Center, located at 705 Main St., which offers primary care for adults and children, mental and behavioral health options and OB/GYN services.
Gaylord said PATHS has seen an increase in need from the community over the years. The organization helped nearly 16,900 people in 2018 across all of its sites in Danville, Chatham, South Boston, Martinsville and Boydton. That figure grew to more than 23,000 in 2020.
Now, 10 months into a global health crisis, PATHS has seen an increase in people seeking its services as they try to find quality health care that is also affordable.
“I think we’ve seen a little more traffic since then, at least telephone calls and more inquiries to what we offer and how PATHS can service them,” said Vickie Adams-Lovelace, a pharmacist at the Community Pharmacy.
The timing of the new PATHS extensions opening during the pandemic is not lost on the employees providing the care.
“It’s wonderful to be able to fill in where there could be gaps of care,” said PATHS Dental Director Rachel Gatewood. “We know that if people can’t get care in a timely fashion things don’t get better.”
For the dental facility, in particular, the expansion into a larger space increased the available treatment rooms from six to 10.
“It has definitely allowed us to get more patients in and see people without such a delay in care,” Gatewood said.
Overall, PATHS is now better able to treat a growing number of people seeking health care of all kinds.
“It gives you a good feeling to know you’re making a difference,” Adams-Lovelace said, “and I think that’s what the pharmacy and PATHS in general is doing in the community.”