PATHS' new mobile unit will take vaccinations on the road.

Piedmont Access to Health Services -- or PATHS as it is known -- has a new mobile unit that will be used immediately to provide COVID-19 vaccines across different parts of the Dan River Region.
PATHS will begin offering vaccines on the unit Friday morning at its Danville office at 705 Main St. and has plans to take the mobile unit to various parts of its service area, including Danville, Chatham, South Boston, Martinsville and Boydton, three or four days a week, Chief Operating Officer Joban Singh said.
"We want to meet our patients' needs where they are," Singh said Thursday. "A lot of patients may not have transportation to get a vaccine."
He said PATHS received the mobile unit -- basically a large recreational vehicle -- on Thursday.
"I am so proud of our staff and volunteers who have worked diligently on elaborate distribution efforts," PATHS CEO Marsha Mendenhall said in a prepared statement.
Individuals 18 and older in the Virginia Department of Health's Phase 1a and 1b can email patients@pathsinc.org to get on the wait list for the vaccines from the PATHS mobile unit.
Phase 1a includes health care personnel and residents of long-term-care facilities. Phase 1b includes anyone 65 and older, frontline, essential workers in public-facing occupations, such as police and fire, education and food, residents of correctional facilities and homeless camps and persons 18-64 with mitigating health issues.
"It's just nice to be able to to go out into the community and make it more accessible," PATHS Director of Programming Shani Gaylord said. "It's just eliminating barriers to make it easier for more people to get vaccines."
PATHS already has provided more than 2,400 COVID-19 vaccinations at community clinics for patients, staff, public officials, local EMS, medical and dental workers and other area residents, officials said.
Singh said PATHS officials are in the planning stages for where the mobile unit would travel week-to-week. The vaccines are free for those getting shots.
"There is no cost to the patient," he said.
PATHS' mobile unit won't be limited to vaccinations. It has a medical exam room and a dental facility.
Singh said the long-term plan is for the unit is to travel to schools to provide dental exams, physicals and vaccinations for students.
"It's kind of a one-stop shop," Singh said.
