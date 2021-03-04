PATHS' new mobile unit will take vaccinations on the road.

Piedmont Access to Health Services -- or PATHS as it is known -- has a new mobile unit that will be used immediately to provide COVID-19 vaccines across different parts of the Dan River Region.

PATHS will begin offering vaccines on the unit Friday morning at its Danville office at 705 Main St. and has plans to take the mobile unit to various parts of its service area, including Danville, Chatham, South Boston, Martinsville and Boydton, three or four days a week, Chief Operating Officer Joban Singh said.

"We want to meet our patients' needs where they are," Singh said Thursday. "A lot of patients may not have transportation to get a vaccine."

He said PATHS received the mobile unit -- basically a large recreational vehicle -- on Thursday.

"I am so proud of our staff and volunteers who have worked diligently on elaborate distribution efforts," PATHS CEO Marsha Mendenhall said in a prepared statement.

Individuals 18 and older in the Virginia Department of Health's Phase 1a and 1b can email patients@pathsinc.org to get on the wait list for the vaccines from the PATHS mobile unit.

