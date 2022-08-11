 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian dies in Pittsylvania County crash

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night in Pittsylvania County, the Virginia State Police reported.

It happened at about 10:25 p.m. on U.S. 29 nearly one-tenth of a mile north of Dry Bridge Road, police reported.

A 1998 Jaguar was traveling north on U.S. 29 and struck a pedestrian — James Patrick Donnelly, 40, of Warsaw, Montana — walking in the roadway.

State police report Donnelly was walking in the right-hand lane when he was hit and died at the scene.

There are no charges pending, but the crash is still under investigation. 

