Pedestrian, motorcycle driver severely injured in Blairs crash

A pedestrian and motorcycle driver were severely injured in a Saturday evening crash in the Blairs community of Pittsylvania County, authorities report.

It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when volunteers responded to the collision at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Malmaison Road to find a pedestrian who was hit by a motorcycle, Scott Eanes, a spokesperson for Blairs Fire and Rescue, said in a news release.

Both individuals suffered life-threatening injuries, Eanes reported, and were airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

One helicopter landed at the Blairs Fire and Rescue helipad and another at Chatham Middle School to fly the victims to Roanoke.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

No other details were provided.