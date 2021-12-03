Permit denied for proposed Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate compressor station in Pittsylvania County

Brenda Poole, a member of the Environmental Justice Committee of the NAACP’s Pittsylvania County branch, pointed to several African American residents in her community who have cancer and other health issues including trouble breathing.

“I am very concerned about our community,” Poole told the board. “People are getting sick and dying.”

Those building the compressor station will reap the financial benefits of the project without suffering any health consequences, she said.

“Why don’t they put this compressor station in their area?” she said. “They don’t live here. They have don’t have family here. They don’t work here. They don’t even drink the water here. They don’t eat the food here. They don’t even breathe the air that we are breathing here. They are getting rich off of our community while are getting sick and dying.”

Industrial facilities emit hazardous pollution, said Crystal Cavalier.

The Williams Transco Station and the Lambert Compressor Station may never submit any reports because there’s not enough people living in the area to be monitored by the EPA, Cavalier said.