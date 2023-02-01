 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pharmaceutical company to expand, bringing new jobs to Danville

CNN reports that the United States economy expanded again in the fourth quarter, showing solid growth to end 2022.

A pharmaceutical engineering and manufacturing company plans to expand to a standalone facility and create 34 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday morning.

Engineered BioPharmaceuticals will invest $6.1 million to expand from its current lab space in the Dan River Business Development Center into its first standalone manufacturing facility at 1 Ecomnets Way, the governor's release stated.

The new facility will allow for manufacturing of the company’s oral pharmaceutical dosing platforms, designed to enhance patient compliance and therapeutic efficacy.

Virginia successfully competed with California, New York, and Texas for the project, which will create 34 new jobs.

“Thanks to innovators like Engineered Biopharmaceuticals, our Commonwealth is advancing as a hub for cutting-edge technology and research in the life sciences industry,” said Youngkin said in the release. “The company’s start in a Virginia business incubator shines a spotlight on the importance of fostering an environment that supports start-ups and small businesses. I commend the region’s forward-thinking economic development leaders and partners and look forward to Engineered Biopharmaceuticals’ continued success in Danville.”

Established in 2011 in the Dan River Business Development Center, Engineered BioPharmaceuticals, develops enhanced delivery and shelf-life stability technologies for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, nutraceuticals, food and beverage products. 

This story will be updated.

