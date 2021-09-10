PHOTOS: At Dan River Middle School, a reflection on terror attacks 20 years ago

RINGGOLD — On Friday morning, Dan River Middle School hosted a 9/11 ceremony to remember those who died in the nightmarish terror attacks 20 years ago — including the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice to save survivors — and to reflect on the healing of the United States in the days after.

Because of COVID-19, the ceremony was broadcasted to classrooms instead of students gathering outside as previously planned in the yearly event that pays tribute to first responders and military members.

Opening the ceremony, Hargrave Military Academy presented the posting of colors prior to Steve Johnson, a retired Pittsylvania County teacher, singing the national anthem. Dan River Middle physical education teacher Earl Glass provided opening remarks and reflected on the initial reactions of the terrorist attacks and the following days.

A video was then presented showing photos of the 9/11 attack and the aftermath for the first responders and military members who attended.