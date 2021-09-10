 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: At Dan River Middle School, a reflection on terror attacks 20 years ago
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

PHOTOS: At Dan River Middle School, a reflection on terror attacks 20 years ago

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flag decoration

An enlarged version of the United States Flag hangs in the background during a Friday morning ceremony at Dan River Middle School.

RINGGOLD — On Friday morning, Dan River Middle School hosted a 9/11 ceremony to remember those who died in the nightmarish terror attacks 20 years ago — including the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice to save survivors — and to reflect on the healing of the United States in the days after.

Because of COVID-19, the ceremony was broadcasted to classrooms instead of students gathering outside as previously planned in the yearly event that pays tribute to first responders and military members.

Andrew Coughlan

Andrew Coughlan, a retired U.S. army veteran, is presented with a medallion and card as a token of appreciation. 

Opening the ceremony, Hargrave Military Academy presented the posting of colors prior to Steve Johnson, a retired Pittsylvania County teacher, singing the national anthem. Dan River Middle physical education teacher Earl Glass provided opening remarks and reflected on the initial reactions of the terrorist attacks and the following days.

A video was then presented showing photos of the 9/11 attack and the aftermath for the first responders and military members who attended.

Andrew Coughlan, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., was designated as the keynote speaker for this year's ceremony. Coughlan served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army from 2002 until his medical retirement in 2006. In his speech, Coughlan talked about his enlistment into the Army following the attacks and his time in Iraq. Coughlan also addressed his struggles of returning back into civilian life and being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler Selden

Retired United States Air Force master Sgt. Tyler Selden performs "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes Friday at Dan River Middle School.

Along with the help of the Wounded Warrior Project and other programs, Coughlan was able to get back onto his feet and to help other fellow veterans.

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler Selden performed "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes and Hargrave Military Academy student Jonathan Posey followed Selden with taps on the trumpet.

Dan River Middle School principal Christopher Knick closed out the ceremony by thanking the first responders and military for attending the event and reflecting on the events that took place 20 years ago.

Earl Glass

Dan River Middle School physical education teacher Earl Glass provides introductory remarks Friday morning prior to the tribute videos to first responders and EMS.
Jonathan Posey Hargrave

Cadet 2nd Lt. Jonathan Posey, a student at Hargrave Military Academy, performs taps on the trumpet prior to closing remarks Friday at Dan River Middle School.
Christopher Knick

Dan River Middle School Principal Christopher Knick delivers closing remarks for a 9/11 ceremony Friday morning.
Wounded Warrior Check

Dan River Middle School physical education teacher Earl Glass (right) presents a check to the Wounded Warrior Project to Andrew Coughlan, a retired U.S. army veteran (center), for $3,000.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anti-vax book tops Amazon's COVID search results

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert