PHOTOS: At Dan River Middle School, a reflection on terror attacks 20 years ago

RINGGOLD — On Friday morning, Dan River Middle School hosted a 9/11 ceremony to remember those who died in the nightmarish terror attacks 20 years ago — including the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice to save survivors — and to reflect on the healing of the United States in the days after.
Because of COVID-19, the ceremony was broadcasted to classrooms instead of students gathering outside as previously planned in the yearly event that pays tribute to first responders and military members.
Opening the ceremony, Hargrave Military Academy presented the posting of colors prior to Steve Johnson, a retired Pittsylvania County teacher, singing the national anthem. Dan River Middle physical education teacher Earl Glass provided opening remarks and reflected on the initial reactions of the terrorist attacks and the following days.
A video was then presented showing photos of the 9/11 attack and the aftermath for the first responders and military members who attended.
Andrew Coughlan, a native of Jacksonville, Fla., was designated as the keynote speaker for this year's ceremony. Coughlan served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army from 2002 until his medical retirement in 2006. In his speech, Coughlan talked about his enlistment into the Army following the attacks and his time in Iraq. Coughlan also addressed his struggles of returning back into civilian life and being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Along with the help of the Wounded Warrior Project and other programs, Coughlan was able to get back onto his feet and to help other fellow veterans.
Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tyler Selden performed "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes and Hargrave Military Academy student Jonathan Posey followed Selden with taps on the trumpet.
Dan River Middle School principal Christopher Knick closed out the ceremony by thanking the first responders and military for attending the event and reflecting on the events that took place 20 years ago.