Pittsylvania County adds 3 more COVID-19 deaths as positivity rate surges to 19.4%

Three more residents of Pittsylvania County have died from COVID-19 as the positivity rate skyrocketed to 19.4% in the district, the highest level on record in the pandemic.
The latest deaths involved a woman and two men. One person was in his or her 70s, and the other two were 80 or older.
This brings the death toll to 104 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
The deaths likely occurred weeks earlier. The health department's procedure is to wait until officials receive a death certificate before entering the fatality into an online database that's updated daily. There's generally a lag of a few weeks between the time of death and when the certificate reaches the the health department.
Deaths, like cases, are classified by a person's official place of residence.
Beyond general demographic details, there's little know when someone dies of COVID-19.
Although hospitalizations have not increased in recent days, the health department's hospital data is based on when the case is first investigated by officials. For example, if someone goes to a doctor's office to receive a COVID-19 test, then returns home when they are notified of a positive result, but is then admitted to the hospital a few days latter, that hospitalization isn't captured in health department data.
Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported there were 2,918 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals as of Tuesday. That's the highest number since data was first recorded on March 28. Sovah Health, which operates the hospitals in Danville and Martinsville, is scheduled this week to provide its biweekly update of patients.
Perhaps the most disturbing data measure is the record-breaking positivity rate of 19.4% in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. That translates to nearly 1 in 5 positive results of those tested.
Health experts have said they worry that an increasing rate may predict an impending surge of cases. In addition, higher rates mean the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a community.
Locally, the rate was about 13% a month ago. The statewide positivity figure is 16.2%, about triple what it was earlier in the fall.
Tuesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|2,515
|63
|175
|Pittsylvania County
|2,813
|41
|132
|Halifax County
|1,242
|38
|29
|Mecklenburg County
|1,374
|39
|67
|Henry County
|2,838
|56
|222
|Martinsville
|1,049
|27
|100
|Virginia
|371,913
|5,191
|18,526
Delayed results
A new problem complicating health department efforts involves delayed test results. Instead of labs submitting information daily, sometimes the health department received it less frequently, leading to a huge one-day bump in figures, as seen Friday, when a record 188 cases were recorded in one day.
"Not only are the increased cases recently exceeding the capacities of our regular and contracted staff dedicated to COVID, we continue to receive results in bulk from various sources," Dr. Scott Spillmann told the Register & Bee on Monday.
This impacts case investigations as they are "only relevant during times of infectiousness, when the illness may be spread directly."
True increase
Even with erratic reporting, there is a true increase in cases, Spillman explained.
With holidays, the department has noticed a rise in infections.
"In particular, after Thanksgiving there was a significant spike in cases, followed by hospitalizations, and unfortunately, deaths," Spillmann said.
The recent holidays — Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations — are starting to show more increases. Spillmann explained these are superimposed on the previous rise in cases.
When case levels are high or data is slow funneling to the health department, staff members can address "only the highest priority investigations, leaving little time for contact tracing," he said.
"That emphasizes the need to practice precautions to limit the spread of illness, everywhere and all the time," Spillmann said. "Wear a face covering, keep your distance, wash your hands, get a flu vaccine."