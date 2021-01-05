Pittsylvania County adds 3 more COVID-19 deaths as positivity rate surges to 19.4%

Three more residents of Pittsylvania County have died from COVID-19 as the positivity rate skyrocketed to 19.4% in the district, the highest level on record in the pandemic.

The latest deaths involved a woman and two men. One person was in his or her 70s, and the other two were 80 or older.

This brings the death toll to 104 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

The deaths likely occurred weeks earlier. The health department's procedure is to wait until officials receive a death certificate before entering the fatality into an online database that's updated daily. There's generally a lag of a few weeks between the time of death and when the certificate reaches the the health department.

Deaths, like cases, are classified by a person's official place of residence.

Beyond general demographic details, there's little know when someone dies of COVID-19.