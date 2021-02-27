Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death; outbreaks continue at long-term care facilities

"There are many outbreaks being reported across VA and it takes time for so much information on various sites to be entered and information attributed to those outbreaks verified," Andrews wrote in an email.

In the latest report submitted Feb. 14 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one additional resident tested positive for COVID-19 that week. In all — including an outbreak last year — 108 residents have contracted the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and 18 have died. There have been 66 staff members also infected with the virus.

Four residents at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation have died from COVID-19, the CDC report from Feb. 14 shows. There are 95 total cases there, the state website shows. No new infections were detected in the Feb. 14 weekly report.

An outbreak at Bright Leaf Place in Danville has infected at least 44 people, state data show. Deaths are reported with that outbreak, but when the number is fewer than five, the state shields the figure from public view in an effort to protect anonymity of cases. As of Saturday, there were no reports on file with the CDC that could show more details.