Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death; outbreaks continue at long-term care facilities

A Pittsylvania County man in his 70s has become the latest COVID-19 victim to be added to the death logs, a long process that takes weeks or longer for health officials to verify.
That fatality was revealed in Saturday morning's update from the Virginia Department of Health. It's not clear when the death actually occurred, but the state website notes workers are now processing death certificates from the post-holiday surge in January.
The sometimes lengthly procedure was explained to the Register & Bee via the COVID-19 Data Request Team, a group of individuals with the state health department.
The health department has a team of about five or six people who review death certificates on state residents to identify if COVID-19 was the cause of death. That team also is tasked with other measures of virus cases, meaning they don't exclusively pour through death records.
When someone dies, a death certificate is submitted to the Virginia Office of Vital Records, a division of the state health department. Once it's filed into an online system, there's a variety of processes that happen.
Information is entered by either a medical examiner, an attending physician or a primary care physician, the data request team said. At that point, some details like demographics or geography might need to be corrected by family members. That explains why sometimes deaths are subtracted from a locality; the information in the system identifying a person's place of residence simply wasn't correct when it was first entered.
A cause of death must be finalized, but could require more lab tests to determine. And it's possible a cause may be listed as inconclusive, meaning it could take weeks or months for that fatality data to be available to health department officials.
This is one reason why there was a one-day surge of deaths Feb. 8. Health officials worked over a weekend to sort through a backlog of death certificates to add 22 new fatalities for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
About 32% of the 165 total COVID-19 deaths have been added this month, making February the deadliest month for the logbooks.
Outbreaks
Four outbreaks continue to plague Danville and Pittsylvania County long-term care facilities.
One — at Roman Eagle Rehabilitation and Health Care Center — has yet to be added to a state website that documents outbreaks. Chris Andrews, a local epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, confirmed the outbreak this week after Register & Bee reviewed federal data showing recent cases.
The outbreak website was updated Friday, as it is each week, but still didn't list Roman Eagle.
Andrews told the Register & Bee this week he reached out to the data team about the posting delay.
"There are many outbreaks being reported across VA and it takes time for so much information on various sites to be entered and information attributed to those outbreaks verified," Andrews wrote in an email.
In the latest report submitted Feb. 14 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one additional resident tested positive for COVID-19 that week. In all — including an outbreak last year — 108 residents have contracted the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and 18 have died. There have been 66 staff members also infected with the virus.
Four residents at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation have died from COVID-19, the CDC report from Feb. 14 shows. There are 95 total cases there, the state website shows. No new infections were detected in the Feb. 14 weekly report.
An outbreak at Bright Leaf Place in Danville has infected at least 44 people, state data show. Deaths are reported with that outbreak, but when the number is fewer than five, the state shields the figure from public view in an effort to protect anonymity of cases. As of Saturday, there were no reports on file with the CDC that could show more details.
Chatham Health and Rehabilitation added another confirmed COVID-19 case among a resident in its Feb. 14 federal report. Virginia considers an outbreak active until 28 days has passed without an infection surfacing. The Chatham facility has yet to reach that benchmark, so the outbreak first reported in November is still considered active.
Saturday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,277
|102
|234
|Pittsylvania County
|4,744
|63
|164
|Halifax County
|2,422
|61
|62
|Mecklenburg County
|1,978
|50
|82
|Henry County
|4,189
|101
|281
|Martinsville
|1,506
|55
|128
|Virginia
|574,314
|8,382
|24,091
Cases
Danville and Pittsylvania County added 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Saturday's report. That brings the 7-day rolling daily average down to 25, the lowest since mid-November.
The district's positivity rate also dropped slightly, to 13.8%. During the post-holiday surge in January, that rate was up to 20%. Positivity — a measure of positive results against overall tests — is used to gauge community spread of the virus. A figure above 5% indicates COVID-19 is not under control in a particular locality.
Overall, the state rate continues to drop. On Saturday, it was down to 7.4%. That's still higher than the all-time low of about 4.8% in October.
Locally, fewer people are being tested for COVID-19. There are about 176 tests given on average each day. That's about a 40% drop from the 452 daily tests given in January.
Heath experts have said a robust testing system is needed to control COVID-19. Not only does testing confirm cases among those who are sick, but random tests can detect the illness in residents who are in the early stages and not showing symptoms or who may be asymptomatic, meaning they won't display any signs of being sick.
Trends
Each week, the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity institute provides an update using models designed to track trajectory of the pandemic.
Friday's report mirrored others with a jolt of positivity. Even with daily caseloads across the state still high, the figures are down from the January post-holiday peak. In addition, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 continues to drop.
The fear of another peak has been pushed back to the summer. In that scenario, if Virginians relax behaviors — even if new variants do not cause a problem — cases could creep up to another high by June 20.
If those highly contagious variants do become the main strain, it's possible a summer peak might be higher than January. In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, that scenario suggests cases would peak at 891 a week on June 27, a figure higher than January's post-holiday surge.
"To avoid another peak, we must give vaccines time to have an impact, especially as new variants become more prevalent across the nation," researchers wrote in Friday's report.
One red flag is starting to wave among state colleges experiencing outbreaks. In the Virginia, half of the top hot spots are in zip codes associated with colleges and universities, UVa reported.
Some of those spikes were attributed to students coming back to campus, but, a variant was identified in a surge on the UVa campus recently, sending worry among health officials.
UVa officials blamed flouting of COVID-19 safety protocols as the cause of the cases there.
Locally, Averett University currently has no positive cases on campus, and no individuals are in quarantine. Since Jan. 7, 23 have tested positive for COVID-19, the university's website reports.
Danville Community College's only reported cases this month occurred Feb. 11. DCC's COVID-19 website said a staff member tested positive then, but the health department determined no one else was exposed.