Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death, positivity rate skyrockets

While it was officially recorded Saturday, the latest death likely occurred weeks earlier. Health officials must wait for an official death certificate before labeling a fatality related to COVID-19. Also, beyond basic demographic details, very few details are known to the public when some dies of the virus.

The entire state of Virginia was under the CDC's high-risk zone for COVID-19 transmission on Monday morning. With that definition, the federal agency says everyone should wear a mask in public indoor settings.

In Danville and Pittsylvania County, there were 168 cases added Saturday to Monday, raising the rolling 7-day average to 71.

However, the current figures of COVID-19 infections — the highest since February — are likely lower than reality, the Virginia Health Department reported Friday.

"Not everyone with COVID-19 develops illness; as a result they may not seek medical treatment and then are not tested," health officials wrote in a blog post. "For persons who do get sick, not everyone has access to or will seek medical treatment."

That could mean people are spreading the virus without even knowing they are sick.

Also, there are those who have COVID-19 symptoms but won't get tested to confirm their illness.