Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death

Pittsylvania County added another fatality from COVID-19 on Saturday as health officials work through a backlog of death certificates to enter into its online system.
Of the 31 total deaths in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, five are classified as probable. The health department uses this designation when someone is showing the signs of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and had close contact with someone else who's tested positive.
Nine of the deaths are in the county, and 22 are in Danville.
"VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information," a note on Virginia's Department of Health's page stated Saturday. The backlog is expected to be added through Monday.
On Wednesday, Adam Wiley, the administrator of Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center in Danville, confirmed 14 residents there had died after testing positive for COVID-19. Riverside Health is one of three long-term care facilities currently experiencing an active outbreak of COVID-19, the health department reports. The two others are Roman Eagle Memorial Home and Brookdale Danville Piedmont.
With only two new cases, Saturday marked the lowest single-day report since last July. With that low figure, the local district is averaging about 17 new cases a day. On Saturday, there were 811 cases reported in Danville and 941 in Pittsylvania County.
The University of Virginia's COVID-19 model moved the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District back into a plateau category, meaning daily case counts are holding steady. This is a shift from last week when the district was experiencing what that model refers to as slow growth, meaning daily case counts were rising, but not at a level to be considered a surge.
Across the state, there were 139,655 cases on Saturday, an increase of 953 from the previous day. The commonwealth has recorded 2,990 deaths from COVID-19.
