Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death

Pittsylvania County added another fatality from COVID-19 on Saturday as health officials work through a backlog of death certificates to enter into its online system.

Of the 31 total deaths in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, five are classified as probable. The health department uses this designation when someone is showing the signs of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, and had close contact with someone else who's tested positive.

Nine of the deaths are in the county, and 22 are in Danville.

"VDH is working diligently to identify COVID-19 related deaths through vital record death certificate information," a note on Virginia's Department of Health's page stated Saturday. The backlog is expected to be added through Monday.

On Wednesday, Adam Wiley, the administrator of Riverside Health & Rehabilitation Center in Danville, confirmed 14 residents there had died after testing positive for COVID-19. Riverside Health is one of three long-term care facilities currently experiencing an active outbreak of COVID-19, the health department reports. The two others are Roman Eagle Memorial Home and Brookdale Danville Piedmont.