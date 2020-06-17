Pittsylvania County adds three more cases of COVID-19

Pittsylvania County recorded three additional cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday morning's data update from the Virginia Department of Health.
The county has surpassed Danville in caseload and now has 73 residents who've tested positive for the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Danville's count of 66 has not changed since Monday.
Since Saturday, Pittsylvania County has added 13 cases. One of those cases was reported at Green Rock Correctional Facility in Chatham where the Virginia Department of Corrections says a staff member was infected. The health department isn't reporting any new outbreaks for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
In Virginia, there were 55,775 cases as of Wednesday morning, representing an increase of 444 from Tuesday's total. Those numbers include probable cases, meaning someone is showing signs of COVID-19 and had contact with another person who tested positive. There are 1,583 deaths associated with the coronavirus in Virginia as of Wednesday morning.