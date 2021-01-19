 Skip to main content
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approves naming of bridge after Clyde Banks
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a resolution to name a bridge on the south side of Chatham after Clyde L. Banks Sr., the late town resident who played a prominent role in the community.

Banks, who died in 2008, was remembered during the meeting as a businessman, a veteran of the United States Navy, a longtime deacon and trustee of Corinth Christian Church and a member and leader of the Pittsylvania County Chapter of the NAACP.

The bridge entering Chatham on U.S. 29 Business Route will soon be recognized as Clyde L. Banks, Sr., Memorial Bridge.

The resolution passed unanimously.

