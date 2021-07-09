Pittsylvania County COVID-19 death toll wobbles again as new outbreak emerges in local district

Pittsylvania County's COVID-19 death toll fluctuated again over the last few days — mirroring a situation with Danville's fatality figures last week — and a new local outbreak emerged in Friday morning's update.

It was in Wednesday's report from the Virginia Department of Health that officials removed a death from the county's database. On Friday morning, another fatality was added there.

The most recent death listed was a resident in his or her 50s. It's not clear when the person died of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That's mostly because of the meticulous process the Virginia Department of Health uses to verify a death is linked to COVID-19.

Before placing a fatality in the daily updated COVID-19 database, health officials wait for a death certificate. That alone can take several weeks to make its way to officials.