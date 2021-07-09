Pittsylvania County COVID-19 death toll wobbles again as new outbreak emerges in local district

Pittsylvania County's COVID-19 death toll fluctuated again over the last few days — mirroring a situation with Danville's fatality figures last week — and a new local outbreak emerged in Friday morning's update.
It was in Wednesday's report from the Virginia Department of Health that officials removed a death from the county's database. On Friday morning, another fatality was added there.
The most recent death listed was a resident in his or her 50s. It's not clear when the person died of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. That's mostly because of the meticulous process the Virginia Department of Health uses to verify a death is linked to COVID-19.
Before placing a fatality in the daily updated COVID-19 database, health officials wait for a death certificate. That alone can take several weeks to make its way to officials.
"The most likely explanation is that the deceased case didn’t live in Pittsylvania Co. and the data managers corrected for it," Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District, told the Register & Bee on Friday morning via email. "Most cases that need to be reassigned to a different district are erroneously assigned based on temporary residence (nursing home/rehab facility) or because an outdated address was provided at the time of death."
That's what happened last week when a death was removed in Danville because the address was listed as a long-term care facility. However, the person resided outside of the Danville-Pittsylvania Health District, a review process determined.
The health department refers to this as a "quality assurance process." These checks and balances are not new, and health officials stress all information provided daily is subject to change.
"It is important to note that while VDH is reporting daily COVID-19 statistics, data quality assurance is also being conducted in tandem each day and these updates will be reflected on the COVID-19 data dashboards as they are processed," a data response team with the state health department wrote in an email to the Register & Bee on Friday morning.
They also noted as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths decrease, the updates are likely to become more visible for some localities.
In all, 224 Danville and Pittsylvania County residents have died from COVID-19, as of Friday's reporting.
Outbreak
A new outbreak of COVID-19 was listed in Friday morning's data update by the Virginia Department of Health. The outbreak occurred in a congregate setting, a classification that encompasses a wide range of places. It could have happened at a business, church, family gathering or day care facility.
The health department never discloses details on outbreaks in congregate situations.
Some information on long-term care facilities and schools was available while Virginia was under a state of emergency. When that lapsed July 1, health officials were no longer under a state mandate to maintain a list of outbreaks in those settings.
In all, 1,679 cases of COVID-19 are linked to 51 outbreaks in Danville and Pittsylvania County. Those outbreaks also accounted for 100 deaths of local residents.
Positivity increases
The positivity rate in the local health district is currently at 5.2% after dipping to an all-time low of 1.2% on June 21. Simply put, this means more people who are tested for COVID-19 receive a positive result.
The positivity rate indicates the spreading severity of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses 5% as a benchmark to determine if the virus is under control in a locality.