Pittsylvania County, Danville working with second wave of CARES Act funding

After injections of cash to help with pandemic response were received in June, Pittsylvania County and Danville received a second wave of money from the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act late last week.
Government leaders are working through different ways to use the money over the next couple of months to bolster things like public safety as well as continuity and accessibility of government.
The funds, which come from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act passed in late March, may be used only to cover necessary expenditures incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, weren’t in the original budget and incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.
Initially, Dec. 31 was established as the deadline for actually spending the funds, but that has been extended 90 days. Localities are still responsible for having funds allocated by the end of the year, but the actual expenditure can occur slightly later. Any funds that aren't spent by the deadline must be returned, and if audits find a purchase not directly related to COVID-19 expenses, the funds have to be paid back with interest.
The first wave of funding, which was filtered down through Virginia with the amounts determined by population, came into the localities' bank accounts in June. In waves one and two, Danville received more than $3 million and Pittsylvania County received more than $5.3 million.
Both localities are having individual departments submit requests to leadership. In the county, the board of supervisors has to sign off on any purchase over $100,000, but purchases smaller than that can be approved by Pittsylvania County County Administrator David Smitherman.
The city is focusing on three primary areas with its CARES Act funding, City Manager Ken Larking said: “community assistance, public and employee health and continuity of government operations.”
Some of the allocations that have already been approved in Danville include a range of grants and loans for small businesses, the installation of hand sanitizer stations and other cleaning supplies and equipment to allow employees to work from home. Finance Director Michael Adkins said that there are about 30 approved uses for the funds at this point.
Danville has roughly $2.2 million in unallocated funds.
"We are often evaluating new requests and also want to make sure that we have some available for anything unexpected between now and December," Larking said.
With the second round of funding, county leaders are looking into some improvements for public safety and EMS, as well as large investments to make it easier for county residents to access government services remotely, Smitherman said.
“So much of what we do right now unfortunately, requires physical presence at some point in the process," Smitherman said. "We’re trying to eliminate citizens having to be inside our office to complete a business transaction.”
As of Thursday, Pittsylvania County has $6.6 million in uncommitted CARES Act money.
With the tight window of time where localities can allocate and spend the money, arranging any major capital improvements can be tricky, but Smitherman said that with both Virginia and the county still being under a state of emergency, which means that some regulations of the procurement process have been waived, makes that process a little easier.
For Pittsylvania County, the largest expense so far is just more than $950,000 for the purchase of 3,000 Chromebooks for the county school system. After the purchase was approved by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors during its July meeting, the laptops have been ordered, but there is currently not a timeline for delivery, said Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jeff Early.
The other major allocation of funds so far is $800,000 for the purchase of three new ambulances for the county, which just recently transitioned into having a full-time paid ambulance staff at three locations instead of contracting the work out. A request for proposal for ambulances was put out in July, and Public Safety Director Chris Slemp is currently evaluating several bids that presented good options. Slemp also said it is possible that more than three ambulances could be purchased by tapping into some of the second wave of CARES Act funding.
“With this extra money, we’re going to look at a couple extra ambulances," he said.
