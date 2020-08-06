Pittsylvania County, Danville working with second wave of CARES Act funding

Both localities are having individual departments submit requests to leadership. In the county, the board of supervisors has to sign off on any purchase over $100,000, but purchases smaller than that can be approved by Pittsylvania County County Administrator David Smitherman.

The city is focusing on three primary areas with its CARES Act funding, City Manager Ken Larking said: “community assistance, public and employee health and continuity of government operations.”

Some of the allocations that have already been approved in Danville include a range of grants and loans for small businesses, the installation of hand sanitizer stations and other cleaning supplies and equipment to allow employees to work from home. Finance Director Michael Adkins said that there are about 30 approved uses for the funds at this point.

Danville has roughly $2.2 million in unallocated funds.

"We are often evaluating new requests and also want to make sure that we have some available for anything unexpected between now and December," Larking said.

With the second round of funding, county leaders are looking into some improvements for public safety and EMS, as well as large investments to make it easier for county residents to access government services remotely, Smitherman said.