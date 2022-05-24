Pittsylvania County eyes renaming bridges after fallen officers

Two bridges in Pittsylvania County soon may be named after fallen Virginia State Police officers.

At last week's board of supervisors meeting, members unanimously passed two resolutions to rename the structures.

The board recommended the U.S. 29 north bridge in Hurt be named the "Trooper Henry Murray Brooks, Jr. Memorial Bridge" and the Va. 57 bridge east of Chatham be named the "Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge," according to a news release.

"It is important that we honor the law enforcement and police officers that protect us today, those that have served us in the past, and especially those who lost their lives in the line of duty," Vic Ingram, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. "Renaming these bridges is just one simple way to commemorate these officers, who made such significant sacrifices while protecting this county.”

Commonwealth Transportation Board will make a final decision on the renaming. That state board has the power to rename roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure.

Harmon was a state trooper stationed out of Chatham. While arresting a drunk driver on Va. 761 near Long Island in January 1960, he was shot in the back of the neck, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down for the remainder of his life, the county reported in the release. He died in 1995 as result of the gunshot wound he suffered 35 years prior.

Brooks was stationed in Gretna beginning in 1953. While investigating a crash on U.S. 29 in June 1956 — about 3 miles south of Altavista — another car crashed into the parked vehicle, Brooks and three others. Brooks was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Retired state police Col. Wayne Huggins and former state Sen. Bill Carrico spoke in favor of commemorating these officers at the May 17 meeting.

Representatives from the Virginia State Police and the families also were in attendance.