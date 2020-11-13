Pittsylvania County has its 18th death from COVID-19

Pittsylvania County's death toll from COVID-19 grew by one more on Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the county's 18th death in its daily update of statistics.

It's unclear when the death actually occurred, because VDH verifies cause of death with death certificates before adding to its database.

Beyond general demographic data, little else is known when someone dies from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The health department doesn’t comment on individual deaths, but it assigns the information based on a persons place of residence.

Pittsylvania now has had 1,481 cases of the virus that have led to 95 hospitalizations. The county's death rate is very low -- 0.2 per 100,000 population -- and its 7-day average deaths reported is less than 1. Comparatively, it's case rate is 9 in the past 7 days and an average of 233 per 100K population in the past 14 days.

Danville, which had such a spike in deaths last month, has had 1,401 cases -- it has been closing the gap quickly on the county's total cases -- and 131 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}