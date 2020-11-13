Pittsylvania County has its 18th death from COVID-19

Pittsylvania County's death toll from COVID-19 grew by one more on Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health reported the county's 18th death in its daily update of statistics.
It's unclear when the death actually occurred, because VDH verifies cause of death with death certificates before adding to its database.
Beyond general demographic data, little else is known when someone dies from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The health department doesn’t comment on individual deaths, but it assigns the information based on a persons place of residence.
Pittsylvania now has had 1,481 cases of the virus that have led to 95 hospitalizations. The county's death rate is very low -- 0.2 per 100,000 population -- and its 7-day average deaths reported is less than 1. Comparatively, it's case rate is 9 in the past 7 days and an average of 233 per 100K population in the past 14 days.
Danville, which had such a spike in deaths last month, has had 1,401 cases -- it has been closing the gap quickly on the county's total cases -- and 131 hospitalizations and 18 deaths.
By way of comparison, Henry County has had 1,559 cases, with 156 hospitalizations and 37 deaths. Martinsville has had 549 cases, with 71 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Franklin County has had 1,219 cases, 46 hospitalizations and seven deaths.
Among the 65 deaths in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, 40 have been women, 42 have been white, and 36 have been at least 80 years old.
The health district also has conducted 35,105 tests for the virus, with a 7-day positivity rate of 6.2%, which is slightly below the state's average of 6.5%, a rate that has risen by more than a point in the past week.
VDH reported Friday that there have been 199,262 cases and 3,785 deaths statewide -- up 17 from Thursday. Some 13,408 people have been hospitalized.
Although Virgina's rates have been climbing slightly more than they had been, they are very low compared to the spikes going across in the Midwest, which has pushed the daily case count past 150,000. The overall total number of cases since March could reach 11 million next week.
Earlier this week Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville was hit with another outbreak, with nine patients and four staff members having tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Southern Virginia is working with the Virginia Department of Health to determine the next steps, including expanded testing.
