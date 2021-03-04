Pittsylvania County launches weekly podcast to reach residents

Pittsylvania County residents have a new way to access information about what’s going on in their community.
Launched at the beginning of January, PittCo Happenings is a weekly podcast — hosted by Caleb Ayers, the public relations manager for Pittsylvania County — that offers insight into Pittsylvania County government.
The focal point of each 15-minute episode is Ayers talking to individual leaders about topics regarding the county government and its impact on residents.
A recent episode covers the 2022 property reassessment process.
Nick Morris, the assistant director of public works for solid waste and special projects who is overseeing the project, was his guest.
Morris breaks down this controversial topic — one that caused the county to issue an apology over a letter sent to residents — and explains the new methods being implemented.
Some PittCo Happenings episodes will provide COVID-19 updates and cover the decisions made by the board of supervisors with Ayer’s providing explanations.
PittCo Happenings is the evolution of an idea Ayers had while working with WKBY, a radio station in Chatham.
He was doing a show for the station and realized creating a podcast would be way to reach county residents, all part of a larger picture Ayers is developing.
“This podcast and radio show are just part of an ongoing effort to expand and diversify our communication efforts to better reach our citizens where they are," Ayers said. "From putting up digital message boards to hosting radio shows and podcasts to working closely with local media to get information out to set up emergency communication methods, we are trying everything we can to improve our outreach and increase the amount of accessible information available to our residents."
The next podcast will cover Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation’s decision to move forward with the youth 2021 baseball season.
Ayers is scheduled to talk to Justin Price, the director of Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation, to discuss how the decision was made. They'll also dive into safety protocols that will be put into place and how parents can register children.
“We already have hundreds of residents listening to the podcasts based on the analytics from the website, which doesn’t even include those gained from airings on WKBY,” Ayers said.
Resident may suggest topics they want to hear about too by calling or texting Ayers at 434-713-5974.