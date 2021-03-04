Pittsylvania County launches weekly podcast to reach residents

“This podcast and radio show are just part of an ongoing effort to expand and diversify our communication efforts to better reach our citizens where they are," Ayers said. "From putting up digital message boards to hosting radio shows and podcasts to working closely with local media to get information out to set up emergency communication methods, we are trying everything we can to improve our outreach and increase the amount of accessible information available to our residents."

The next podcast will cover Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation’s decision to move forward with the youth 2021 baseball season.

Ayers is scheduled to talk to Justin Price, the director of Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation, to discuss how the decision was made. They'll also dive into safety protocols that will be put into place and how parents can register children.

“We already have hundreds of residents listening to the podcasts based on the analytics from the website, which doesn’t even include those gained from airings on WKBY,” Ayers said.

Resident may suggest topics they want to hear about too by calling or texting Ayers at 434-713-5974.