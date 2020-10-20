Pittsylvania County man becomes 56th COVID-19 death in local health district

A Pittsylvania County man 80 or older became the 56th resident of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to die of COVID-19.
Tuesday marked the fourth consecutive day Danville or Pittsylvania County has recorded a death from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Beyond basic demographic data available from the Virginia Department of Health, little is publicly known about the residents who have died from COVID-19. Health officials do not provide details on individual deaths. Even the date of death remains a mystery since the health department must wait for the official death certificate before entering the information in an online database.
Deaths — and cases — are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
Of the 56 COVID-19 deaths, 31 occurred in residents over the age of 80, and a majority — 35 — were women.
With 18 deaths so far, October has tied September as the deadliest month for COVID-19 locally. On Sept. 1, there were only 20 fatalities recorded in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were added in Tuesday's update for the health district. In Danville, 1,130 residents have been infected since the start of the pandemic; Pittsylvania County has a total of 1,227 cases.
An outbreak at the Danville City Jail earlier this month that infected more than 100 inmates and employees drove the district's average daily caseload to about 23. It's since declined, but on average there are 18 new cases added each day in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Across Virginia, there were 167,754 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 926 from the previous day. The commonwealth has recorded 3,485 deaths.
