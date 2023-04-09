A 75-year-old man from Dry Folk died in a Friday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer, Virginia State Police report.

It happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Va. 718 at its intersection with Va. 839 in Pittsylvania County, according to a news release.

Authorities report a a 2001 Toyota Camry "failed to yield the right of way" while making a left turn onto Va. 718. The Toyota was hit by a 2020 Western Star tractor trailer traveling east on Va. 718.

Police identified the driver of the Toyota as David Franklin Scarce, 75, of Dry Fork. Scarce was wearing his seat belt and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate.