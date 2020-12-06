Pittsylvania County man in his 60s latest to die of COVID-19 as Virginia sets new record for daily cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The local health district — in addition to 20 others in the state — is experiencing a surge of cases, labeled by the University of Virginia's COVID-19 Model.

That model's latest prediction indicates cases will peak at about 717 per week around Feb. 21. However, if a surge were to happen, the district may see the peak at 1,196 weekly cases on Feb. 14. Alternatively — while not outlining specifics — the report notes if additional steps are taken to curb the spread, cases would only peak at 395 per week on Feb. 7.

In the past seven days 236 cases were added in Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Virginia set a record Sunday morning with 3,880 new cases. This comes after 3,793 recorded Saturday when the health department noted the figure included a backlog of data. There was no such note with Sunday's update.

The accelerating cases is fueling the statewide increase in the percent positive rate. That's a measure of the positive results calculated with the number of tests administered. As of Sunday, the most recent data shows the state at a 10.6% positive rate. Simply put, 1 in 10 people who test for the coronavirus are positive. The last time the number was that high in Virginia was late May.