Pittsylvania County man in his 60s latest to die of COVID-19 as Virginia sets new record for daily cases

Pittsylvania County added to its COVID-19 death toll the same day Virginia set a daily record for cases of the virus that's seemingly spiraling out of control around the commonwealth and nation.
A man in his 60s was revealed Sunday morning as the latest fatality from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus bringing the total loss of life in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to 76. The state death count reached 4,200 in Sunday's report.
Little is known to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. The Virginia Department of Health only provides a glimmer of demographic statistics in an online dashboard. It's also like the death occurred at least weeks earlier because health officials must wait for a death certificate before entering the information into a database.
"It is widely present in the communities throughout the commonwealth and the country," Dr. Scott Spillmann wrote in an email to the Register & Bee this week. "Congregate resident and nonresident settings are particularly at risk, though many family units have experienced spread as well."
Deaths, along with cases, are assigned to a person's official place of residence.
Between Danville and Pittsylvania County, 66 new cases were added Sunday morning, rising again the daily caseload average to 40. By comparison, about 20 new cases were added daily in mid-November.
The local health district — in addition to 20 others in the state — is experiencing a surge of cases, labeled by the University of Virginia's COVID-19 Model.
That model's latest prediction indicates cases will peak at about 717 per week around Feb. 21. However, if a surge were to happen, the district may see the peak at 1,196 weekly cases on Feb. 14. Alternatively — while not outlining specifics — the report notes if additional steps are taken to curb the spread, cases would only peak at 395 per week on Feb. 7.
In the past seven days 236 cases were added in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
Virginia set a record Sunday morning with 3,880 new cases. This comes after 3,793 recorded Saturday when the health department noted the figure included a backlog of data. There was no such note with Sunday's update.
The accelerating cases is fueling the statewide increase in the percent positive rate. That's a measure of the positive results calculated with the number of tests administered. As of Sunday, the most recent data shows the state at a 10.6% positive rate. Simply put, 1 in 10 people who test for the coronavirus are positive. The last time the number was that high in Virginia was late May.
Experts believe the rate should be around 5% or less. A higher number indicates more community spread, and increasing number can be the prelude to an impending surge.
Locally that rate is even higher at 13.8%. A month ago it was about 7.6%.
