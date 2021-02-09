Pittsylvania County man in his 80s becomes 140th COVID-19 death in local district

Pittsylvania County added another COVID-19 death Tuesday morning, marking nearly two dozen fatalities put into the log books in a 2-day span.

On Monday, 22 deaths appeared in a dashboard update after officials with the local health department spent the weekend scouring records. One of those newly added deaths happened in April.

Often called a lagging indicator, it's never clear when a death occurred when it shows up in a Virginia Department of Health daily update. Officials must wait for a death certificate before officially putting the fatality into a statewide database. That process often takes weeks, at least.

Only basicdemographic details are revealed when a new death is recorded. On Tuesday, the 140th death in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was a Pittsylvania County man 80 or older.

The deaths are assigned to a person's official place of residence, the same procedure used for cases.

Day-to-day swings in caseloads are continuing across the state and locally. After adding only eight new infections Monday, 70 new cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County were recorded Tuesday. Backlogged data dumps from labs are to blame, Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist with health department, said last week.