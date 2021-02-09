Pittsylvania County man in his 80s becomes 140th COVID-19 death in local district

Pittsylvania County added another COVID-19 death Tuesday morning, marking nearly two dozen fatalities put into the log books in a 2-day span.
On Monday, 22 deaths appeared in a dashboard update after officials with the local health department spent the weekend scouring records. One of those newly added deaths happened in April.
Often called a lagging indicator, it's never clear when a death occurred when it shows up in a Virginia Department of Health daily update. Officials must wait for a death certificate before officially putting the fatality into a statewide database. That process often takes weeks, at least.
Only basicdemographic details are revealed when a new death is recorded. On Tuesday, the 140th death in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District was a Pittsylvania County man 80 or older.
The deaths are assigned to a person's official place of residence, the same procedure used for cases.
Day-to-day swings in caseloads are continuing across the state and locally. After adding only eight new infections Monday, 70 new cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County were recorded Tuesday. Backlogged data dumps from labs are to blame, Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist with health department, said last week.
The 7-day average provides a better snapshot of the current situation. As of Tuesday, the local health district was seeing about 70 new cases a day. While that's a decline from the post-holiday surge in January, it's about the same as a peak in December.
Simply put, even with declining numbers, the infection continues to spread at levels higher than 2020 months.
Another measure of community spread is the positivity rate. That's a calculation of the positive results compared to the overall tests administered.
After showing a slight decline, that rate increase to 16.2% Tuesday for the local health district. Experts generally like to see that number under 5%. One reason for the rise could be fewer COVID-19 tests being administered.
Currently there are about 272 tests given each day in Danville and Pittsylvania County combined. That's down from about 450 daily tests in mid-January.
Tuesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|3,918
|85
|208
|Pittsylvania County
|4,414
|55
|149
|Halifax County
|2,166
|56
|44
|Mecklenburg County
|1,869
|46
|74
|Henry County
|3,942
|83
|260
|Martinsville
|1,436
|37
|119
|Virginia
|534,116
|6,898
|22,339