Pittsylvania County man wounded when gun goes off as he gets out of truck

A Pittsylvania County man was injured by his own gun Wednesday after it discharged as he was getting out of his truck at Mount Hermon Courtyard.

The incident occurred shortly after noon, said Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jacob Sparks.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The gun fell out of the truck as he was getting out," Sparks said at the scene.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sparks said.

A passenger in the truck, 25-year-old Braxton Berger, said the man had the gun between his legs when it fell out onto the pavement and discharged, shooting him just above the left ankle.

There will be no charges, Sparks said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.