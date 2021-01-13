Pittsylvania County man wounded when gun goes off as he gets out of truck

A Pittsylvania County man was injured by his own gun Wednesday after it discharged as he was getting out of his truck at Mount Hermon Courtyard.
The incident occurred shortly after noon, said Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jacob Sparks.
"The gun fell out of the truck as he was getting out," Sparks said at the scene.
The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sparks said.
A passenger in the truck, 25-year-old Braxton Berger, said the man had the gun between his legs when it fell out onto the pavement and discharged, shooting him just above the left ankle.
There will be no charges, Sparks said.