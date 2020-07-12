Pittsylvania County no longer dependent on private ambulance companies for backup

Funding through the $2 trillion CARES Act was funneled to states, and Virginia transferred some of those monies to its localities based on their share of the population. Pittsylvania County received roughly $5 million. Individual departments can put in applications, but the board of supervisors has to sign off on any purchases more than $100,000. They will hear the request for ambulance funding at their finance committee meeting on July 21.

The request for proposal is for used ambulances, those that were used for demonstrations or remounted vehicles. Slemp said he hopes to pay significantly less than $200,000 per vehicle. Slemp isn’t sure that anything will come of the request because ambulances are in high demand and the purchases would have to take place before the end of the year to utilize CARES Act funding. Pittsylvania County has frozen all capital costs due to potential revenue shortfalls from COVID-19, meaning that using county funds probably wouldn’t be an option.

In addition to some of the ambulances being close to two decades old, another reason for seeking out new rescue vehicles is to make sure spares are available, both for the county and the volunteer agencies.

Most of the surrounding localities have already brought on their own paid EMS staff, Slemp said.