Pittsylvania County no longer dependent on private ambulance companies for backup

Pittsylvania County went through two private ambulance services in a matter of three years. Due to loss of employees and financial reasons, both had to terminate service before the contract ended.
As of July 1, Pittsylvania County is no longer dependent on a private company to provide backup, choosing instead to hire 18 full-time employees to staff ambulances 24 hours a day in three locations throughout the county.
“It was apparent to us that we would continue to be in a vulnerable position unless we controlled our own backup service,” said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.
The switch to county-employed EMS providers won’t change much about the service provided, and it likely won’t lead to any change in the costs incurred by the county. The annual contract with Delta Response Team, the most recent provider, usually came out to about $800,000, money that will now go toward paying the new staff, said Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp.
“The biggest thing that changed on July 1 is really their uniform,” Slemp said, noting that several of the providers were previously working for Delta Response Team.
The three staffed ambulances are stationed at volunteer agencies in Hurt, Chatham and Mount Hermon. The county-staffed ambulance is the first sent to EMS calls for much of the northern part of the county. At the stations in Chatham and Mount Hermon, the ambulances function as backup to the volunteer agencies in the areas.
The change also allows Pittsylvania County to receive revenue from the soft billing of insurance, but Slemp said that likely won’t generate much revenue.
“You don’t really make a profit doing 911 EMS… whether we break even or lose money, we still have to provide a service,” he said.
Delta Response Team took over after backup services in the county in September 2018 after Regional One abruptly went out of business after its owner retired and sold the company to the Fredericksburg-based LifeCare Medical Transport in May of the same year. After signing a three-year contract with Delta Response Team in 2018, the company and Pittsylvania County mutually agreed to end the contract this summer due to the ambulance provider losing several employees in March and not being able to cover the area.
Ron Scearce, a member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and representative on the Pittsylvania County Fire and Rescue Commission, called having county-employed backup “a no-brainer.”
“We’re putting out the same coverage that DRT was doing… we don’t have to worry about having a contract pulled out from under us,” he said.
Since the county-owned ambulances that are going on calls daily are 18 and 20 years old, the Pittsylvania County recently put out a request for proposal for new ambulances, something Slemp hopes to use CARES Act funding to finance.
Funding through the $2 trillion CARES Act was funneled to states, and Virginia transferred some of those monies to its localities based on their share of the population. Pittsylvania County received roughly $5 million. Individual departments can put in applications, but the board of supervisors has to sign off on any purchases more than $100,000. They will hear the request for ambulance funding at their finance committee meeting on July 21.
The request for proposal is for used ambulances, those that were used for demonstrations or remounted vehicles. Slemp said he hopes to pay significantly less than $200,000 per vehicle. Slemp isn’t sure that anything will come of the request because ambulances are in high demand and the purchases would have to take place before the end of the year to utilize CARES Act funding. Pittsylvania County has frozen all capital costs due to potential revenue shortfalls from COVID-19, meaning that using county funds probably wouldn’t be an option.
In addition to some of the ambulances being close to two decades old, another reason for seeking out new rescue vehicles is to make sure spares are available, both for the county and the volunteer agencies.
Most of the surrounding localities have already brought on their own paid EMS staff, Slemp said.
“We’re one of the last few to actually hire their own staff.”
Smitherman said that the decision to staff the ambulances themselves was to demonstrate the county’s support of the volunteer agencies.
“We can’t risk the support of our volunteer system being subject to companies that may or may not be able to perform adequately,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.