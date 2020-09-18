Pittsylvania County officially supports regional economic development alliance

A regional economic development alliance is a step closer to reality after the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors this week officially passed a resolution of support.

Leaders from Danville and Pittsylvania County outlined in initiative in Tuesday's State of the Region address hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

The alliance will become official once Danville City Council passes a similar resolution. Members are expected to consider it during the next meeting scheduled for Oct. 6

The goal is to coordinate economic development efforts between Danville and Pittsylvania County, specifically with education and workforce development, according to a news release from the county. Although some entities, such as the Regional Industrial Facility Authority, have been around for years, all in the name of regional cooperation, leaders hope the official partnership will help "provide more consistent guidance."

"Pittsylvania County is thrilled to partner with the city of Danville and other area stakeholders in this strategic, regional alliance," Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said in the release. "Having this formal alliance will help better coordinate and hold accountable the various components of a high performing economic development program."