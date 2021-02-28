Pittsylvania County officials want seat on Danville Utility Commission

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, six members are appointed by City Council plus the city manager or acting city manager. At least one member is a customer of the utility system from outside the Danville city limits, but that seat is not specifically for Pittsylvania County.

At least four members are Danville residents, and one member is an at-large Danville Utilities customer. A member of City Council serves as a non-voting member of the commission.

"Having an additional voice on the utility commission to talk about issues is always helpful," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking, who serves on the commission.

A previous attempt to add a Pittsylvania County seat to the commission in 2016 failed. At the time, the commission and City Council both decided against pursuing the proposal.

City Council's vote Tuesday night would determine whether to allow county representation, with no vote needed from the commission, Larking said.

When the idea was brought up the commission's meeting Feb. 22, commission member Helm Dobbins urged caution because closed meetings could deal with sensitive economic development matters pertaining to the city.

"We better be cognizant of that issue," Dobbins said during the meeting.