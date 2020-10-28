 Skip to main content
Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation cancels winter sports
Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation cancels winter sports

Winter sports

Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation has cancelled winter sports for the upcoming season over COVID-19 worries.

 Contrinuted photo

In pre-pandemic times, more than 750 children would normally participate in basketball and cheerleading over the winter in Pittsylvania County.

But, in these COVID-19 times, Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation has cancelled the 2020-21 season for those sports.

“Cancelling this year’s season was a tough decision to make, but we believe it was the right one,” Justin Price, interim director of parks and recreation, said in a news release.

Price said there was no way to keep athletes, families and fans safe, let alone prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside.  

Baseball and football season were cancelled earlier this year. Price is hopeful to bring sports back in the later part of 2021.

The Community Center gymnasium may still be resented for basketball, volleyball or events. For more information, call 434-432-7736.

