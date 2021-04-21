 Skip to main content
Pittsylvania County records another COVID-19 death
For the second consecutive day, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded another COVID-19 death.

On Wednesday, a Pittsylvania County woman in her 60s became the 212th person in the health district to die of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Besides basic demographic data, few other details are available to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. 

The death likely occurred weeks earlier. In a meticulous process, the health department does not record a COVID-19 fatality until officials receive an official death certificate listing the virus as a cause.  

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined added seven new COVID-19 infections in Wednesday morning's update from the Virginia Department of Health.

—From staff reports

