Pittsylvania County resident is latest victim of COVID-19 in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District's COVID-19 death toll increased by one with Tuesday morning's update from the Virginia Department of Health.

A Pittsylvania County in his 70s became the last victim to die of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and the district-wide death count is now 202.

The health department updates its database by 10 a.m. daily based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day. It also notes all data are preliminary and could change. That has happened when a death was listed in the incorrect locality.

Other than simple demographic details, very little is known when someone dies of COVID-19. The latest death likely happened weeks earlier because of a methodical process health officials use to verify a fatality was linked to COVID-19. The health department waits for the official death certificate, a process that often takes weeks or more.

There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 added in Danville and Pittsylvania County on Tuesday morning, bringing the 7-day rolling average to nine. That's the lowest number of new infections reported since early July. However, that average is slightly tainted by negative figures. On Thursday, Danville's caseload dipped to negative 10, meaning cases were moved from the city to another locality.