Pittsylvania County School Board OKs hybrid reopening plan; 'Things are going to have to be flexible and fluid,' superintendent says

CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County School Board unanimously approved a reopening plan Tuesday night that involves a hybrid approach with students in class between two and four days a week.

Under the approved plan, grades K-three, English learners and special education students will attend school Monday and Tuesday as well as Thursday and Friday. Students in grades four-12 will attend in-person classes two days a week, either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. Students would be responsible for remote learning either through virtual options or take-home packets during the days they don’t attend classes.

“There is no good plan, but it’s the best plan that our staff was able to come up with to stay within the regulations that have been handed to us,” said School Board Chairman Samuel Burton.

Said Superintendent Mark Jones: “Things are going to have to be flexible and fluid.”

There will also be an array of regulations regarding social distancing, classroom size and the amount of students allowed on buses, among other things, all based on rules and recommendations from entities like the Virginia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Virginia Department of Education.