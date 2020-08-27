Pittsylvania County School Board opts to continue with remote learning; will reevaluate in two weeks

CHATHAM — Despite recommendations from Superintendent Mark Jones that Pittsylvania County Schools bring students back for in-person classes on a hybrid model beginning in mid-September, the school board voted 6-1 to reject that proposal and continue with remote earning even longer during a special meeting on Thursday night.
“The board will look at the data on Sept. 8 and make a determination for how and when the students can come back,” Jones said.
While some school divisions, such as Danville, have opted to do longer periods of time in remote mode, Pittsylvania County has been taking it a few weeks at a time, committing to just the first two weeks in remote learning when the school year started earlier this week. After rejecting the prospect of coming back on Sept. 14, the school board decided they will reevaluate health department data at their next meeting in two weeks.
Many school board members expressed reservations about the prospect of bringing students back in September, especially right after Labor Day.
“I just feel like after Labor Day we’re going to see a spike in cases,” said Vice Chairman George Henderson.
Added Calvin Doss: “I want them in the building as quick as possible, but I’m scared of where we’re at right now.”
The plan Jones presented involved having grades K-three come back for four days of in-person instruction beginning on Sept. 14, and then bringing back grades four-12 for a rotating schedule with two days of in-person instruction beginning on Sept. 21. Jones explained that Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Scott Spillmann had told him the division could consider reopening for in-person instruction. The state has left reopening decisions up to local school boards.
Chairman Sam Burton was the only member to vote in favor of the proposed plan to bring students back into schools beginning in September.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health that is provided to school leaders, which Jones presented on Thursday night, shows that the caseload in Pittsylvania County is high, the percent positivity is high and the cases among health care workers is high. As of Thursday morning, Pittsylvania County has seen 695 total positive cases. The current seven-day percent positivity — or the percentage of tests coming back positive over a seven day period — is 12.3%, compared to the statewide average of 6.5%.
After the vote, Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association, said that this was a positive decision since “moving too fast can result in some negative consequences.”
“Teachers and administrators and support staff are scared to have children coming back in the school because of the spread, because of the data,” she said.
