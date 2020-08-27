Pittsylvania County School Board opts to continue with remote learning; will reevaluate in two weeks

CHATHAM — Despite recommendations from Superintendent Mark Jones that Pittsylvania County Schools bring students back for in-person classes on a hybrid model beginning in mid-September, the school board voted 6-1 to reject that proposal and continue with remote earning even longer during a special meeting on Thursday night.

“The board will look at the data on Sept. 8 and make a determination for how and when the students can come back,” Jones said.

While some school divisions, such as Danville, have opted to do longer periods of time in remote mode, Pittsylvania County has been taking it a few weeks at a time, committing to just the first two weeks in remote learning when the school year started earlier this week. After rejecting the prospect of coming back on Sept. 14, the school board decided they will reevaluate health department data at their next meeting in two weeks.

Many school board members expressed reservations about the prospect of bringing students back in September, especially right after Labor Day.

“I just feel like after Labor Day we’re going to see a spike in cases,” said Vice Chairman George Henderson.

Added Calvin Doss: “I want them in the building as quick as possible, but I’m scared of where we’re at right now.”