Pittsylvania County Schools bus drivers receive vaccines to keep themselves and their riders safe

“I’m trying to avoid COVID,” she said. “It’s for your own personal safety, your health, the people you’re around, their health. It’s just a measure to try to protect yourself and others.”

Similarly, Dianne Riendeau, a bus attendant for a Gretna Elementary route driven by her husband, Robert, said anybody working in schools should consider getting the vaccine, and the community at large needs to make plans for it as well.

“I work with kids, and I do not want to get [COVID-19],” she said. “I think everyone should [get vaccinated], and I’m glad we got it now and not later.”

Eddie Hardy, a bus driver for Twin Springs Elementary, said he was excited to get the vaccine even if he was initially somewhat skeptical about it. But at 74 and with a job that involves being around children, he decided getting vaccinated would be for the best.

“I want to take care of my kids on the bus as much as possible,” he said. “We have to sanitize our bus twice a day — after the morning route and after the afternoon route. We’re taking every precaution possible to keep [the virus] down as much as possible.”

Hardy said he’s hopeful that friends and colleagues attempt to get vaccinated as well.

“I would think it’s important to get it,” he said. “Just like you can get a pneumonia shot, a flu shot, if it’ll help your body to fight off any bacteria or viruses, I think it would be great to do it.”

