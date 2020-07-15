Pittsylvania County Schools reopening plan involves hybrid approach; students can choose full remote learning

As Pittsylvania County Schools officials put their reopening plan in place, some students and staff will likely test positive for COVID-19, with some of them actually falling ill with symptoms, said Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Scott Spillmann.
“I have concerns about the possibility of more people becoming ill," he said. "But I also know it’s not a matter of if [we reopen schools], but how," he said.
The Pittsylvania County School Board approved a reopening plan on Tuesday night where grades four-12 attend in-person classes for just two days a week, either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday, while K-3, English learners and special education students will attend Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday when schools reopen in the fall.
“We’re trying to make sure that we get our most at-risk children in the door first," said Todd Sease, director of elementary education for the division.
During the days they don't attend classes, students will be responsible for remote learning, either through virtual content or take-home packets. Students also will have the option of learning only remotely.
“Things are going to have to be flexible and fluid," said Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones.
Students interested in learning remotely would contact the central office to coordinate that. If a student who is remotely learning full-time wishes to transition back to in-person classes, they would contact their principal. Their transition back into classes would be dependent on available space in classes and seats on school buses, if they needed that service, Jones said.
There are a range of other regulations and changes that will be in place based on guidance and rules from entities like the Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among other things, these rules will be in place:
- At least 3 feet of social distancing will be required at all times, and masks will need to be worn anytime the 6-foot barrier is broken, including on buses.
- Lunches will be brought to classrooms instead of bringing students into the cafeterias.
- Staff and students will have daily health screenings conducted before entering the building or school buses.
- Water fountains will be closed and students will be encouraged to bring their own water.
Most research so far has shown that children do not contract the virus as often, are not as likely to transmit it to others and are not as severely affected by it, Spillmann said. As of Wednesday, 31 of the 335 reported cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are in people under 19 years old. None in those age groups have been hospitalized.
Summer Mizenko, the parent of a junior at Chatham High School, is conflicted about the reopening plan because her son has type 1 diabetes and is more at risk of contracting COVID-19, but the internet service at her home is not great, she said.
"With all the confusion I would rather keep him home. But I can’t because of the internet," she said.
With Pittsylvania County being quite rural and the largest land mass locality in the state, school leaders have repeatedly said internet access and transportation have been the two biggest difficulties in developing equitable reopening plans.
Open-ended surveys put out Friday morning after the reopening plan was introduced brought in roughly 300 staff and 1,200 parent responses, Jones said. The primary change made from that feedback was to switch the schedule around so Wednesdays instead of Fridays are the division's day for deep cleaning, planning and virtual check-ins. This allows for more thorough cleanings in the middle of the week.
Surrounding localities working through how to safely reopen have differed in some of the details but moved forward with similar hybrid models where not every student is in class everyday. The Richmond Public Schools Board approved a complete remote reopening plan on Tuesday night.
After originally announcing that local divisions needed to follow state guidelines unless they submitted a variance plan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has now changed course and is leaving even more of the decision-making to local school boards.
“He shifted the liability from his office to the localities,” said Pittsylvania County School Board Chairman Samuel Burton, who noted that any suits would then go against the localities instead of the state.
The Pittsylvania Education Association, which has teachers and a range of other division employees in its ranks, played a large role in developing the plan and supports it.
“We are on some uncharted waters, and we cannot ignore that,” said Jessica Jones, president of the Pittsylvania Education Association. "When there’s a spirit of fear, that will cloud judgement."
The school division hopes to use roughly $1.3 million in carryover funds from savings in area like substitute teachers, utilities and fuel to put toward unexpected costs of protecting students, including things like masks and thermometers. Mark Jones said the division has already purchased 30,000 paper face masks for any students who arrive to a bus or to a school without one, but parents are encouraged to provide them for their children.
In-depth safety trainings for staff are coming from the Virginia Department of Education, said Associate Superintendent Robin Haymore, but those have not yet arrived.
“When our staff feel safe, when our staff feel secure, our children in turn are going to feel the same way," Haymore said.
To give staff and teachers more time to plan, the division also extended the school start date to Aug. 20 instead of Aug. 10. School Board Vice Chairman George Henderson attempted to pass a motion that would have allowed for a school start day after Labor Day, but the other school board members did not agree.
“We need more time to really make it worthwhile, to make it right and not have any questions,” he said.
Documents were developed by committees to address protocols, procedures and the thought-processes behind them in areas like instruction, transportation and hygiene.
“Our plan is very, very well thought out," said Jones.
Under the current division health plan, in the event that a student began showing symptoms, they would be placed in what the division is calling the health annex, an isolated area where anyone showing symptoms can be monitored until someone can pick them up.
If a suspected or confirmed case is reported within the division, whether a teacher or student, that person would be told to self-quarantine for 14 days from the onset of symptoms or a positive test. Contact tracing would be done so anyone who was “within 6 feet of the individual and having a conversation of 10 minutes or more” would also be asked to self-quarantine, according to the guidelines.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires employees are provided 80 hours of paid leave for someone who is self-quarantining with full-pay if they are suspected or confirmed positive, or 2/3 pay if they are taking care of someone else who may have the virus.
