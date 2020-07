Pittsylvania County Schools reopening plan involves hybrid approach; students can choose full remote learning

As Pittsylvania County Schools officials put their reopening plan in place, some students and staff will likely test positive for COVID-19, with some of them actually falling ill with symptoms, said Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Scott Spillmann.

“I have concerns about the possibility of more people becoming ill," he said. "But I also know it’s not a matter of if [we reopen schools], but how," he said.

The Pittsylvania County School Board approved a reopening plan on Tuesday night where grades four-12 attend in-person classes for just two days a week, either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday, while K-3, English learners and special education students will attend Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday when schools reopen in the fall.

“We’re trying to make sure that we get our most at-risk children in the door first," said Todd Sease, director of elementary education for the division.

During the days they don't attend classes, students will be responsible for remote learning, either through virtual content or take-home packets. Students also will have the option of learning only remotely.

“Things are going to have to be flexible and fluid," said Pittsylvania County Superintendent Mark Jones.