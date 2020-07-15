Pittsylvania County Schools reopening plan involves hybrid approach; students can choose full remote learning

“We need more time to really make it worthwhile, to make it right and not have any questions,” he said.

Documents were developed by committees to address protocols, procedures and the thought-processes behind them in areas like instruction, transportation and hygiene.

“Our plan is very, very well thought out," said Jones.

Under the current division health plan, in the event that a student began showing symptoms, they would be placed in what the division is calling the health annex, an isolated area where anyone showing symptoms can be monitored until someone can pick them up.

If a suspected or confirmed case is reported within the division, whether a teacher or student, that person would be told to self-quarantine for 14 days from the onset of symptoms or a positive test. Contact tracing would be done so anyone who was “within 6 feet of the individual and having a conversation of 10 minutes or more” would also be asked to self-quarantine, according to the guidelines.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act requires employees are provided 80 hours of paid leave for someone who is self-quarantining with full-pay if they are suspected or confirmed positive, or 2/3 pay if they are taking care of someone else who may have the virus.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

