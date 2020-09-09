Pittsylvania County Schools to resume in-person learning beginning Sept. 28

Students in Pittsylvania County Schools will return to in-person learning later this month following a vote from the school board this week.
After a review of improved local COVID-19 trends and data, the board voted unanimously Tuesday evening to bring preschoolers through third graders back into classrooms starting Sept. 28.
Students in those grades will learn remotely on Wednesdays while attending school on the four other weekdays.
According to the vote, students in grades four-12 will return to school starting Oct. 12. Those students will attend school according to an A/B schedule, with some students learning in person on Mondays and Thursdays while the other group attends on Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays will be for remote learning.
Students at the Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center will also return to in-person learning Sept. 28, but they will follow the A/B scheduling model.
School Board Chair Sam Burton, who at an Aug. 27 meeting was the sole member of the board to vote in favor of a Sept. 14 reopening date, said Wednesday he was thankful to finally have some clarity on the matter.
“We had to get them back sometime,” he said of children returning to schools. “I’m glad we’ve come to the conclusion that we had to set a date. I feel better about that.”
In the same breath, Burton went on to say the COVID-19 pandemic “will be with us for a while” and finding some normalcy during everyday life will go a long way toward combating the pandemic’s impact.
“We’ve got to learn to live with it as best we can,” he said. “I’m confident the administration has come up with a good plan."
It was at that August meeting that Superintendent Mark Jones recommended a Sept. 14 reopening date, but it was not approved by the board at that time. After presenting data to the board this week — which outlined the number of outbreaks per 1,000 people, among other metrics — his latest recommendation was accepted.
“Our board will continue to watch that for the next three weeks, but the thinking is that we’re in a good place right now to begin planning for students to return on the 28th,” Jones said Tuesday.
Pittsylvania County reported 45 new cases on Aug. 30. The county has seen six days in September so far with 10 or more new cases reported.
The improved trend data the district has compiled, Burton said, probably helped sway the rest of the board in favor of setting a reopening date.
“They just wanted the numbers to be a little more consistent,” Burton said of his colleagues.
Jones said families will have the option to continue learning remotely if that was the option they selected at the beginning of the school year. He added, though, that principals would reassess their space and student capacities once in-person learning has resumed to determine if it would be possible to welcome back a few other students if they have changed their preferences.
Jones was quick to praise the work of the district’s teachers and staff during this remote learning period.
“Our teachers have worked tremendously hard for putting together remote learning models for us. They’ve done a really outstanding job,” he said. “They’re going to be required to do something a little differently now with in-person and remote learners when we bring students back in, but I appreciate the good job that all staff are doing.”
