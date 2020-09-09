Pittsylvania County Schools to resume in-person learning beginning Sept. 28

In the same breath, Burton went on to say the COVID-19 pandemic “will be with us for a while” and finding some normalcy during everyday life will go a long way toward combating the pandemic’s impact.

“We’ve got to learn to live with it as best we can,” he said. “I’m confident the administration has come up with a good plan."

It was at that August meeting that Superintendent Mark Jones recommended a Sept. 14 reopening date, but it was not approved by the board at that time. After presenting data to the board this week — which outlined the number of outbreaks per 1,000 people, among other metrics — his latest recommendation was accepted.

“Our board will continue to watch that for the next three weeks, but the thinking is that we’re in a good place right now to begin planning for students to return on the 28th,” Jones said Tuesday.

Pittsylvania County reported 45 new cases on Aug. 30. The county has seen six days in September so far with 10 or more new cases reported.

The improved trend data the district has compiled, Burton said, probably helped sway the rest of the board in favor of setting a reopening date.

“They just wanted the numbers to be a little more consistent,” Burton said of his colleagues.