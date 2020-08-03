Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Chatham man

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 25-year-old from Chatham who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night.
Zachary Pruitt, a resident of Pittsylvania County, was last seen at Frank’s restaurant in Tightsqueeze, the sheriff's office reports. Pruitt usually drives a green 2006 Pontiac G6 with a Virginia license plate with a “Don’t Tread on Me” logo.
The AWARE Foundation, a nonprofit that works with missing persons cases, among other things, reports that Pruitt typically wears a baseball cap and has several tattoos.
Anyone with information or has communicated with Pruitt in the past few days is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (434) 432-7931 or email sar@pittgov.org.
