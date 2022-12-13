Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Jamila Jana’a Gadson, 17, was last seen at her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna community of Pittsylvania County on Tuesday.

This marks the second time in a month Gadson has been reported missing. The previous report was on Nov. 15, but she was located a few days later.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Gadson or has any information on her disappearance is asked to call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office at 434-432-7931 or the Pittsylvania County Crime Stoppers at 800-791-0044.

If the information provided leads to an arrest, a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available. Information also may be emailed to sar@pittgov.org.