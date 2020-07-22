Pittsylvania County supervisor leading charge for new monument to prominent historical African Americans

Charles Miller, who serves on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, grew up attending a segregated school for Black students in Mount Airy during the late 1950s and through the 1960s.

He still remembers being in the third or fourth grade, attending an old wooden school where a picture of George Washington Carver hung high.

“I didn’t know quite exactly who he was, not entirely like I did after years of studying, but we as children knew enough to know that … he was a person that we should be respectful of," Miller said.

He remembers seeing the face of Booker T. Washington on the 50-cent piece, one of which he still has and treasures today. The thought of attending the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, which Washington founded, crossed his mind, but concerns about his own safety deterred him from venturing that far south.

“I didn’t actually think about going that far into the south, especially Alabama," he said.

After more than a year of "ruminating" and consideration, Miller is now actively developing the details and seeking support for his plan to erect a monument to those two well-known African Americans, as well as Carter Woodson, a prominent African American historian, on Main Street in downtown Chatham.