Pittsylvania County supervisors approve funds for repairs to Ringgold Rail Trail

CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved an engineering contract Tuesday that will help restore the Ringgold Rail Trail, a scenic recreation trail that was damaged during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.
The trail, which follows the former railroad between Richmond and Danville, runs roughly 5.5 miles, but only about 2 miles of the trail are currently open following flooding two years ago.
The county will receive nearly $3.3 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the commonwealth of Virginia to help with restoring the trail and repairing a stone bridge that is nearly 100 years old.
Pittsylvania County will pay $298,000 to Dewberry Engineers Inc., which is a lower total than was originally offered by the company last month. The county, after seeing an initial estimate of $322,000, asked that the engineering firm examine various cost-saving measures.
Support Local Journalism
“The major cost is to repair the bridge,” Deputy County Administrator Richard Hicks said. “Of course we’ve got washouts all along the trail, and we actually own a portion of the rail that goes from the Ringgold Depot to Danville. There was damage to the actual rail tracks also.”
Hicks said the trail is currently closed underneath the bridge as the structure awaits repairs, meaning that the full length of the trail cannot be enjoyed by its guests looking to run, walk or bike on the path. Tuesday’s decision is a step forward in the attempt to get the trail back to normal.
“We want to fix all of it to its original condition as best as we can,” Hicks said.
Because of the terms of the funds received from FEMA, the repair project must be completed by about December 2022, Hicks said.
Other meeting highlights
- Progress is being made toward the completion of the Pittsylvania County Elections and Training Center for sometime in late December. The facility on Depot Street in Chatham will include an early voting center, a training room, offices and storage space.
- An EMS station in Hurt is currently in the works thanks to CARES Act money the county received earlier this year. The county’s paid EMS crews are currently stationed at a small house next to the Hurt Fire Department, but the new structure will serve as the crews’ new home. A completion date is anticipated in mid-June.
- The board approved local performance agreements with Ison Furniture Manufacturing Inc. and Dogwood Global, furniture companies that will be co-locating in Axton. They were granted a waiver of building fees and a job-creation grant that dictates the companies will be paid per job they create following a three-year period.
- Cobblestone Milk Cooperative, an organization of several local dairies that is purchasing milk tankers, will receive ongoing business investment grants for four years.
- Given the current presence of utility-scale solar projects, and with more expected in the future, the board also revised the county’s solar ordinances to be more consistent. Now, companies completing the project must put forth decommissioning bonds to ensure that projects can be fully removed and the land restored; solar panels must be at least 150 feet from any property line and 200 feet away from any residential property line; and any solar facility must be within 2 miles of a transmission line and can’t locate within five miles of an existing solar project.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.