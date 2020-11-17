Pittsylvania County supervisors approves funds for repairs to Ringgold Rail Trail

CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved an engineering contract Tuesday that will help restore the Ringgold Rail Trail, a scenic recreation trail that was damaged during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.
The trail, which follows the former railroad between Richmond and Danville, runs roughly 5.5 miles, but only about 2 miles of the trail are currently open following flooding two years ago.
The county will receive nearly $3.3 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the commonwealth of Virginia to help with restoring the trail and repairing a stone bridge that is nearly 100 years old.
Support Local Journalism
Pittsylvania County will pay $298,000 to Dewberry Engineers Inc., which is a lower total than was originally offered by the company last month. The county, after seeing an initial estimate of $322,000, asked that the engineering firm examine various cost-saving measures.
“The major cost is to repair the bridge,” Deputy County Administrator Richard Hicks said. “Of course we’ve got washouts all along the trail, and we actually own a portion of the rail that goes from the Ringgold Depot to Danville. There was damage to the actual rail tracks also.”
Hicks said the trail is currently closed underneath the bridge as the structure awaits repairs, meaning that the full length of the trail cannot be enjoyed by its guests looking to run, walk or bike on the path. Tuesday’s decision is a step forward in the attempt to get the trail back to normal.
“We want to fix all of it to its original condition as best as we can,” Hicks said.
Because of the terms of the funds received from FEMA, the repair project must be completed by about December 2022, Hicks said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.