Pittsylvania County supervisors approves funds for repairs to Ringgold Rail Trail

CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors approved an engineering contract Tuesday that will help restore the Ringgold Rail Trail, a scenic recreation trail that was damaged during Tropical Storm Michael in 2018.

The trail, which follows the former railroad between Richmond and Danville, runs roughly 5.5 miles, but only about 2 miles of the trail are currently open following flooding two years ago.

The county will receive nearly $3.3 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the commonwealth of Virginia to help with restoring the trail and repairing a stone bridge that is nearly 100 years old.

Pittsylvania County will pay $298,000 to Dewberry Engineers Inc., which is a lower total than was originally offered by the company last month. The county, after seeing an initial estimate of $322,000, asked that the engineering firm examine various cost-saving measures.

“The major cost is to repair the bridge,” Deputy County Administrator Richard Hicks said. “Of course we’ve got washouts all along the trail, and we actually own a portion of the rail that goes from the Ringgold Depot to Danville. There was damage to the actual rail tracks also.”