Pittsylvania County supervisors to decide on redistricting plan this month

Pittsylvania County’s 2020 population was 60,501, 3,005 less than the 2010 figure of 63,506, according to U.S. Census results.

Each county district currently ranges from about 7,600 to about 9,200 people, according to a presentation from ARCBridge last month. But the proposed Plan A yields a more even distribution of voters in each district while maintaining a slim majority of African Americans in the Banister District, with the share of the population ranging from about 8,400 to about 8,700 people in each district, according to the firm’s figures.

Population data from the U.S. Census is used to redraw local, state and Congressional districts every 10 years.

Federal law mandates that districts be designed so they are evenly populated with little difference between them.

Through Nov. 30, residents were asked to provide comments on the three possible redistricting plans.

The county is paying ARCBridge $72,055 for its services provided in the redistricting process. County officials played no role in coming up with the choices for redrawn districts.