Pittsylvania County supervisors to decide on redistricting plan this month

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will decide this month whether to adopt a redistricting plan that will closely resemble the current districts already in place.
Of three options presented to the board, supervisors chose by a 4-2 vote to advertise “plan A” to the public during a meeting on Dec. 1. The board will vote Dec. 21 whether to formally adopt the plan.
“If the Board votes to formally adopt the plan, it would then be sent to the state attorney general for certification,” said Pittsylvania County spokesman Caleb Ayers. “If approved, these districts would remain in place for the next 10 years.”
Plan A’s resemblance to the current set-up and its maintaining of the Banister District’s status as a majority-minority district played a large role in the Board’s selection, Ayers said.
Dan River Supervisor Joe Davis and Staunton River Supervisor Tim Dudley voted against advertising the plan. Neither Davis nor Dudley responded to emailed questions sent to them Monday. Attempts to reach them by telephone were unsuccessful.
Of the feedback that was received through the county’s feedback form, citizens were mixed in which plans they preferred. There were 39 total responses, assistant county administrator Dave Arnold told supervisors during the meeting last week.
“Some didn’t even indicate a plan,” Arnold said, adding that the 39 responses were not a very representative sample.
The Pittsylvania County NAACP as a group also provided feedback at the November board meeting and met with county staff on several occasions regarding the plans.
Sterling-based ARCBridge Consulting & Training provided the county three redistricting choices — including a hard copy of the plans, online interactive maps and U.S. Census and demographic analysis.
“They are very well-versed in the area of redistricting and are a highly-regarded and very reputable firm in the area,” Arnold said.
All three options should withstand legal and Constitutional scrutiny, he told the board before its vote.
The county is undergoing the process of redrawing its lines for local election districts — represented on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors — and precincts and establishing polling places.
Pittsylvania County’s seven districts include Westover, Chatham-Blairs, Callands-Gretna, Banister, Staunton River, Dan River and Tunstall.
The redistricting process is required by law every 10 years following the U.S. Census, with the most recent being the 2020 Census. Redrawing the map ensures that each district has roughly equal population, with each elected official representing about the same number of constituents.
Pittsylvania County’s 2020 population was 60,501, 3,005 less than the 2010 figure of 63,506, according to U.S. Census results.
Each county district currently ranges from about 7,600 to about 9,200 people, according to a presentation from ARCBridge last month. But the proposed Plan A yields a more even distribution of voters in each district while maintaining a slim majority of African Americans in the Banister District, with the share of the population ranging from about 8,400 to about 8,700 people in each district, according to the firm’s figures.
Population data from the U.S. Census is used to redraw local, state and Congressional districts every 10 years.
Federal law mandates that districts be designed so they are evenly populated with little difference between them.
Through Nov. 30, residents were asked to provide comments on the three possible redistricting plans.
The county is paying ARCBridge $72,055 for its services provided in the redistricting process. County officials played no role in coming up with the choices for redrawn districts.
Following the 2010 U.S. Census 10 years ago, the county’s geographic information system coordinator did the redistricting work and had nine months to complete the task.
But this time, the county faced a time crunch for its redistricting process. Census data came in much later than usual for the 2020 count due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the census bureau’s collection and processing of information for the 2020 Census, bureau acting director Ron Jarmin wrote on the bureau’s website.
The county must submit its redistricting plans to Virginia’s attorney general by Dec. 31.
In years past before the 2011 redistricting process, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors appointed a redistricting committee that could confer with a consultant on how to redraw the districts, or they used county staff.
The new electoral districts will go into effect Jan. 1.